How Much HP Does A Predator 212cc Engine Produce And Who Makes Them?

People in the market for a new engine for their pressure washer, lawn mower, generator, or whichever products can use some power might've come across the Predator 212cc engine. There are three different engines available at Harbor Freight with two of them being 6.5 hp models designed to replace your old mower engine. A third 212cc engine is made for your go-kart and doesn't advertise itself as 6.5 hp like the other two. User reviews note it could reach 11.8 hp, so it seems you'll get some kick out of it. However, most people will gravitate toward the 6.5 hp options as those have more uses, can be replacements for many machines, and are far cheaper.

At full price, the two 6.5 hp engines cost $149.99 each while the go-kart engine runs you $329.99. If you have a Harbor Freight Inside Track Club membership, you might be able to knock a bit off the price if you shop during a sale. Most importantly, while the 6.5 hp Predator engines look the same on their surface, they have some small differences with one adhering to the California Air Resources Board standards along with the EPA. That means California residents will need to pick that one up, but the engines are the same outside of the stricter guidelines.