How Much HP Does A Predator 212cc Engine Produce And Who Makes Them?
People in the market for a new engine for their pressure washer, lawn mower, generator, or whichever products can use some power might've come across the Predator 212cc engine. There are three different engines available at Harbor Freight with two of them being 6.5 hp models designed to replace your old mower engine. A third 212cc engine is made for your go-kart and doesn't advertise itself as 6.5 hp like the other two. User reviews note it could reach 11.8 hp, so it seems you'll get some kick out of it. However, most people will gravitate toward the 6.5 hp options as those have more uses, can be replacements for many machines, and are far cheaper.
At full price, the two 6.5 hp engines cost $149.99 each while the go-kart engine runs you $329.99. If you have a Harbor Freight Inside Track Club membership, you might be able to knock a bit off the price if you shop during a sale. Most importantly, while the 6.5 hp Predator engines look the same on their surface, they have some small differences with one adhering to the California Air Resources Board standards along with the EPA. That means California residents will need to pick that one up, but the engines are the same outside of the stricter guidelines.
Is the Predator brand any good?
If you're unfamiliar with the Predator brand, you're not alone. Avid Harbor Freight shoppers will be familiar with the name as it's an in-house brand, meaning the retailer makes the engine and everything else part of the Predator line. That makes it not as well-known as other engine brands out there, but Predator is still a reliable brand that'll work just fine for a replacement motor, perhaps for a Predator generator or log splitter — just make sure you switch out another 212cc engine.
Predator is a budget-friendly brand, and user scores suggest their 6.5 hp engines aren't bad replacements. Avid Harbor Freight shoppers might've already picked up a few things from the brand like a generator or pressure washer as those are standouts from the line.
Sometimes, the Predator brands trade blows with bigger names like Honda. A hands-on test from Consumer Reports shows a Predator generator narrowly loses to Honda in terms of performance, but you can grab the Predator option for half the price — making it very handy during an emergency. Harbor Freight suggests its 6.5 Predator hp engine as a Honda replacement, but names Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, Yamaha, and Kawasaki engines as possible alternatives, meaning you have plenty of options.