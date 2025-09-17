Who Owns Briggs & Stratton And Where Are The Engines Made?

When Stephen F. Briggs and Harold Stratton founded their company in Milwaukee in 1908, they couldn't have imagined how far their small engines would travel. What began as a modest venture making auto parts and experimental motorized bicycles quickly grew into a powerhouse of practical engineering. By the 1920s, Briggs & Stratton engines were powering everything from washing machines to lawn mowers, transforming the company's name into a brand American households came to rely on. During World War II, its engines found new purpose in portable generators and military equipment, further cementing the company's reputation as a reliable supplier of power wherever it was needed.

Over the decades, Briggs & Stratton's engines became a major part of mowers, tillers, and pressure washers around the world. But at some point, Briggs & Stratton was no longer the extremely profitable public company it once was. In July 2020, after more than 90 years on the New York Stock Exchange, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A few months later, its assets were purchased by KPS Capital Partners, a New York–based private equity firm, for about $550 million.

The sale wiped away nearly $900 million in debt and effectively reset Briggs & Stratton as a privately held business. For more context, KPS is an investment firm known for buying distressed industrial and manufacturing companies and helping them turn around. Since taking ownership, KPS has installed new leadership, steered the company toward high-demand products like standby generators, and invested in expanding U.S. production.