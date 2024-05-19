Vertical Vs. Horizontal Shaft Engines: What's The Difference?

If you use tools like riding lawn mowers and pressure washers on a frequent basis, you may find yourself in the market for a new engine if it has broken down to the point of no repair. Depending on which engine you select as a replacement, it could cost you a good deal of money, so making sure you have an engine you will be satisfied with is paramount. Of course, you could always just get the same model of engine you had before, but if you want to explore the engine options out there, the first step is figuring out the specific design required for your piece of equipment.

Just as car engines have flat-plane and cross-plane crankshafts like the Ford Voodoo and Coyote engines, respectively, there are also two types of smaller engines: horizontal and vertical shaft. We are going to break down the differences between these two engines, including the design and what each one does better or worse than the other.

An important note about horizontal and vertical shaft engines is that they are not entirely interchangeable. There are some tools that allow you to use one or the other, but that is not necessarily a given. Make sure to look into your particular tool to see if you have the optionality of both engine types.