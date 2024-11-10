Kawasaki V-Twin Engines: Which F-Series Model Has The Most Horsepower?

Kawasaki was originally founded as a shipyard in Tokyo, Japan in 1878, built its first motorcycle engine, the KE-1, in 1953, and followed it up four years later with the company's first general purpose engine, the KF4. Kawasaki produced its first motorcycle, the B7, in 1961. Since then, Kawasaki motorcycles have featured some crazy powerful engines.

Today, in addition to the company's other motorized endeavors, Kawasaki Engines power several zero-turn mower brands and a variety of lawn care equipment. The smallest Kawasaki Engines' lineup is the 1.90-horsepower 45.4cc TJ-series horizontal-shaft two-stroke, and the largest offerings come from the vertical-shaft 90-degree V-twin F-series engine lineup.

The most powerful F-series engines include models from Kawasaki's FS and FX engine lineup. However, the honor of the F-series model with the most horsepower goes to the FX1000V EFI with 32.9 horsepower at 3,600 rpm. Let's dive deeper into what makes the FX1000V EFI so powerful.