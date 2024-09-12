Kawasaki FX Vs. FS Engines: What's The Difference?

In addition to Kawasaki side-by-sides and motorcycles, the company makes engines for lawn mowers and other industrial and agricultural applications. Kawasaki offers its engines in a variety of series, of which the FX and FS Series engines provide the greatest variety over a wide range of power ratings. While Kawasaki's most successful motorcycles enjoy brand recognition, other products, such as zero-turn mowers, have Kawasaki engines, sometimes without displaying the Kawasaki brand at all.

Kawasaki's FX and FS Series engines are all air-cooled four-cycle V-twin designs. Power ratings range from the 38.5-horsepower 999cc (61-cubic-inch) FX1000V EFI down to the 603cc (36.8-cubic-inch) FS481V with 14.5 horsepower.

Kawasaki calls its mid-duty FS Series "a force in the field." Applications include wide-area walk-behind, stand-on, and zero-turn mowers in addition to lawn and garden tractors.

FX Series Kawasaki engines are heavy-duty, designed for commercial-grade mowers. Kawasaki lists the FX Series with similar applications as its FS Series, except for the omission of lawn and garden tractor usage.