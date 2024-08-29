Kawasaki's Mule Vs. Teryx UTVs: How Do These Side-By-Sides Compare?
Kawasaki has not been manufacturing side-by-side (SxS) vehicles quite as long as motorcycles, with the Japanese company bringing its first two-seat, off-road utility vehicle to market in 1988. However, one could argue Kawasaki's SxS vehicles have become every bit as impressive as its legendary motorcycle lineup, and these days, the company boasts a full lineup of UTVs (utility task vehicles) fit for use on the trail, on the farm, and virtually any space in between.
The early days of Kawasaki's utility vehicle program can, charmingly, be charted all the way back to a cocktail napkin sketch in 1980. When that side-by-side made its way from sketch to production model in 1988, it did so under the name of the Mule 1000. Three decades later, Kawasaki is still manufacturing Mules, though the modern builds are obviously a bit more advanced than their predecessors. So too are the more recent additions to Kawasaki's SxS lineup, including the sporty Ridge and the off-road-ready Teryx.
If you are currently in the market for a new Kawasaki side-by-side vehicle, odds are you've at least casually glanced at one of the various models of the modern Mule or the Teryx. At a glance, the dramatically different designs of the vehicles should be more than apparent; however, the differences go well beyond looks, with the Mule serving more as a work vehicle and the Teryx designed for off-road adventure. Here's a closer look at what sets these disparate Kawasaki side-by-sides apart.
The Kawasaki Mule is a workhorse UTV
Just FYI, we'll be comparing the base-level models of the Mule and the Teryx because, well, for many prospective buyers, base will be their starting place. Given the Mule's designation as Kawasaki's OG two-seat UTV, we'll begin there. The build currently fronts 11 different configurations to choose from at the point of purchase, with the high-end Mule Pro-DXT FE EPS (with seating up to six) sporting a sticker price of $19,999.
At a cost of $8,299, the base model Mule SX can, mercifully, be had for less than half of that, and a case could be made that the base-level Mule is hardly a base-level machine. In fact, this versatile workhorse packs a little more power than its relatively petite frame might imply, thanks to a 401cc four-stroke, single-cylinder, OHV engine that should easily aid in getting you, a passenger, and whatever load you're carrying from one part of the farm to the next. As for that load, the Mule SX can handle just under 400 pounds in its bed alone and claims a payload capacity of up to 926 pounds and a towing capacity of 1,100 pounds (with an optional hitch).
The vehicle's petite frame could also be helpful for those times when you're venturing into tight places on a worksite. However, that small frame limits the base-level Mule to a capacity of just two people, so it likely won't do if you have a crew to carry around. Likewise, the base Mule is only 2WD, which may limit its ability in tougher terrain, but you can purchase a 4x4 version for just over $1,300 more.
Kawasaki's Teryx is made for off-road fun
If your need for a new side-by-side ride stretches beyond tackling heavy-duty chores on the farm, the Kawasaki Teryx may be the UTV for you. But before you get too excited about its off-road possibilities, you should know that the base-level build of Kawasaki's adventure-bound Teryx will set you back quite a few more greenbacks than a base-level mule, with prices starting at $14,199.
For the record, on the high end of the Teryx market, the price can climb as high as $28,999. Assuming you aren't looking to spend new-car money on what would likely serve as a recreational vehicle, the base Teryx should fit your needs fairly well. However, like the base-level Mule, the entry level Teryx is also a two-seater. But the UTV is more off-road ready, coming equipped with selectable 2WD and 4WD, making it fit for adventures as far from the farm as you care to ride.
Yes, the Teryx also brings considerably more power to the table, with the SxS boasting a 783cc four-stroke, SOHC, four-valve V-twin engine that pushes the torque to 47.0 lb-ft over the Mule's 20.6 lb-ft. The Teryx also comes with a few other notable upgrades over the Mule, including power steering, hydraulic brakes, and a longer bed that can handle a load up to 600 pounds, along with a payload capacity of 1,109 pounds and a towing capacity of 1,300 pounds. The build even comes with Kawasaki's Ergo-Fit system, making it easier than ever for riders to find the most comfortable seating position for whatever off-road adventure lies ahead.