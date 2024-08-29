Kawasaki's Mule Vs. Teryx UTVs: How Do These Side-By-Sides Compare?

Kawasaki has not been manufacturing side-by-side (SxS) vehicles quite as long as motorcycles, with the Japanese company bringing its first two-seat, off-road utility vehicle to market in 1988. However, one could argue Kawasaki's SxS vehicles have become every bit as impressive as its legendary motorcycle lineup, and these days, the company boasts a full lineup of UTVs (utility task vehicles) fit for use on the trail, on the farm, and virtually any space in between.

The early days of Kawasaki's utility vehicle program can, charmingly, be charted all the way back to a cocktail napkin sketch in 1980. When that side-by-side made its way from sketch to production model in 1988, it did so under the name of the Mule 1000. Three decades later, Kawasaki is still manufacturing Mules, though the modern builds are obviously a bit more advanced than their predecessors. So too are the more recent additions to Kawasaki's SxS lineup, including the sporty Ridge and the off-road-ready Teryx.

If you are currently in the market for a new Kawasaki side-by-side vehicle, odds are you've at least casually glanced at one of the various models of the modern Mule or the Teryx. At a glance, the dramatically different designs of the vehicles should be more than apparent; however, the differences go well beyond looks, with the Mule serving more as a work vehicle and the Teryx designed for off-road adventure. Here's a closer look at what sets these disparate Kawasaki side-by-sides apart.

