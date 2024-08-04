Kawasaki Teryx4 Vs. KRX 1000: What's The Difference Between These Side X Sides?

Kawasaki has a rich history of producing UTVs (Utility Vehicles), starting back in 1988 with the inaugural MULE (Multi-Use Light Equipment). The Teryx model first launched in 2008 and continues to be a strong choice along with more recent editions like the Kawasaki Ridge and Teryx KRX 1000 side-by-sides. The ATV and UTV markets are expanding at a remarkable rate and are expected to reach 13.6 billion by 2029, per Mordor Intelligence. But with multiple variations in Kawasaki's line-up, it can be a bit intimidating to determine which side-by-side is right for you. For example, what sets the Teryx4 apart from the Teryx KRX 1000? There are quite a few differences between these vehicles including passenger space, performance, features, and price, allowing you to choose the right UTV for your needs.

One of the indications the Teryx4 and KRX 1000 offer a distinct experience is in the seating and passenger capacity. While the Teryx4 offers two rows of seating for up to four occupants, the KRX 1000 only provides space for two. The Teryx4 is highly capable off-road, but in terms of sheer performance, the larger engine of the KRX 1000 is designed for enhanced output. Regarding features, there are four trims of the Teryx4 that offer additions such as upgraded suspension, camouflage styling, and an included winch for certain models. The Teryx KRX 1000 comes in six trims that feature enhanced instrumentation, beefed-up suspension, and, in the case of the Lifted Edition, 32-inch mud tires.