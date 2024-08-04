Kawasaki Teryx4 Vs. KRX 1000: What's The Difference Between These Side X Sides?
Kawasaki has a rich history of producing UTVs (Utility Vehicles), starting back in 1988 with the inaugural MULE (Multi-Use Light Equipment). The Teryx model first launched in 2008 and continues to be a strong choice along with more recent editions like the Kawasaki Ridge and Teryx KRX 1000 side-by-sides. The ATV and UTV markets are expanding at a remarkable rate and are expected to reach 13.6 billion by 2029, per Mordor Intelligence. But with multiple variations in Kawasaki's line-up, it can be a bit intimidating to determine which side-by-side is right for you. For example, what sets the Teryx4 apart from the Teryx KRX 1000? There are quite a few differences between these vehicles including passenger space, performance, features, and price, allowing you to choose the right UTV for your needs.
One of the indications the Teryx4 and KRX 1000 offer a distinct experience is in the seating and passenger capacity. While the Teryx4 offers two rows of seating for up to four occupants, the KRX 1000 only provides space for two. The Teryx4 is highly capable off-road, but in terms of sheer performance, the larger engine of the KRX 1000 is designed for enhanced output. Regarding features, there are four trims of the Teryx4 that offer additions such as upgraded suspension, camouflage styling, and an included winch for certain models. The Teryx KRX 1000 comes in six trims that feature enhanced instrumentation, beefed-up suspension, and, in the case of the Lifted Edition, 32-inch mud tires.
Sport versus sport utility
From the outset you can tell that the Teryx4 and the Teryx KRX 1000 are meant for different uses out in the backcountry. The performance-focused KRX 1000 comes equipped with a more muscular 999cc engine capable of up to 76.7-pound feet of torque at 7,000 rpm. It's impressive just how fast Kawasaki's Teryx KRX 1000 can go off-road. Still powerful, the Teryx4 offers a smaller 783cc engine with up to 47-pound feet of torque at 5,500 rpm. Even without looking at the engines, these two UTVs are visually different, with the KRX 1000 offering a much more dune buggy-like shape to the Teryx4's more traditional side-by-side appearance. Although you'd be surprised how fast the Kawasaki Teryx4 is, and its ability to conquer challenging terrain.
In addition, elements like tire size and ground clearance are superior on the KRX 1000 versus the Teryx4. The meaty 31-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires that come with the KRX 1000 are even more adept at tearing through the mud than the smaller 26-inch Maxxis Teryx4 version. Along with larger tires, the KRX 1000 also includes more ground clearance, especially if you opt for the Lifted Edition, which grants you 15 inches of maximum height. Conversely, the Teryx4, even with upper trims like the S SE, offers a bit less space from the ground at 12.2 inches at most.
Areas where the Teryx4 excels vs. the KRX 1000
The KRX 1000 is certainly the machine you want for high-performance trail riding, but it is missing some convenient and versatile features the Teryx4 includes. First, the seating capacity is far superior on the Teryx4, allowing you to transport up to 4 people to the KRX 1000's two. Where the KRX 1000 might force you to leave behind some of your crew, the Teryx4 provides enough space to shuttle a group deep off-road for a variety of fun outdoor activities.
One of the most significant advantages of the Teryx4 is that it provides a healthy 1,300 pounds of towing capacity, where as the KRX 1000 doesn't offer towing at all. Also, the Teryx4 can handle up to 1,109 pounds of payload, leaving the inferior 781-pound payload capacity of the KRX 1000 in the dust. Where the KRX 1000 is all about speed and tackling the most challenging terrain, the Teryx4 offers a bit of both off-road performance and the utility many have come to expect in a side-by-side.
Price and how you plan to use your side-by-side
Both the Teryx4 and KRX 1000 offer drivers and passengers a unique and exhilarating experience out on the trail. However, in terms of price they differ significantly, which may help narrow down which model is right for your wallet. The 2025 Teryx4 starts at $16,199 and jumps to $18,999 for the top S SE trim. The 2025 Teryx KRX 1000 is available from $21,199 up to $24,999 for the tricked-out Blackout Edition.
Which Kawasaki model you choose not only depends on price, but how you plan to use it. For those who want to speed through rugged terrain with a larger engine and more substantial suspension and won't use the vehicle for anything but fun, the pricier Teryx KRX 1000 is the obvious choice. However, for those who plan to use their UTV for a variety of tasks such as fun, hauling, towing, and transport for multiple passengers, the Teryx4 may provide a more well-rounded experience with enhanced utility features.