How Fast Is Kawasaki's Teryx KRX 1000 & What Kind Of Horsepower Does It Have?

Kawasaki may be a major dirt bike brand, but the company also offers other off-roading vehicles. The Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 is powered by a 999cc four-stroke, eight-valve parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that lets it get up to 65 mph. This applies to the base model, but with each variation having the same engine, you're likely to find the same performance across each model. That speed comes with an asterisk, however, as it's limited by Kawasaki to go no faster than that. The 116 horsepower motor is capable of more, but you'll have to bypass the limiter to unlock the additional speeds.

A YouTube video shows a 2021 Teryx KRX 1000 with a reflashed ECU — a common way to get more horsepower from your vehicle – hitting 80 mph, so you're leaving a fair amount of performance on the table at stock values. Luckily, high-end speed isn't the be-all and end-all for a vehicle like this as off-roading with bends and turns everywhere doesn't always give you the opportunity to hit top speeds.

There are quite a few versions of the KRX 1000, and while they all sport the same engine you can get different upgrades like improved suspension and durability as you climb the price totem pole. Different people have different needs, so the KRX 1000 eS could be worthwhile if you want an electronic suspension and beefier shocks.