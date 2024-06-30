How Fast Is The Kawasaki Teryx 4 & Do Any Common Problems Exist For This UTV?
Going off-roading with a group of friends isn't usually possible if you don't each have a dirt bike to ride on. While Kawasaki has plenty of bikes for that scenario — as it is one of the best major dirt bike brands — you can also go in on a deal with a few friends and opt to buy the Kawasaki Teryx 4.
This vehicle allows up to four people to pile in and hit the trails, or you could take a partner to go overlanding, a form of off-road camping, and have plenty of space to fit your gear. While it's not exactly the same as a dirt bike, it's arguably just as fun, and you get to share the experience with more people.
As a recreation vehicle, the Teryx 4 tops out at 50 mph. A lot of people don't need to go much faster than that, but getting the engine control unit (ECU) flashed can squeeze out some additional speed and make 60 mph a possibility. If you're looking for more speed and want to stay in the Teryx line, you can also consider buying the Teryx KRX 1000. As part of the brand's sport line, the Teryx KRX 1000 will pump out faster speeds than the Teryx 4, which is geared for recreational use.
Are there any issues with the Teryx 4?
With an MSRP beginning at $16,199, the Teryx 4 isn't the cheapest way to go off-roading, so you want to make sure you're not buying something plagued with problems. Thankfully, there aren't a ton of glaring issues with the vehicle, but there are some issues that Teryx 4 owners deal with.
Heat appears to be the biggest problem owners face, and considering a lot of off-roading takes place in the summer months, getting some extra heat blowing on you from the engine or exhaust while riding isn't ideal. Adding heat shields to the vehicle can help alleviate those concerns, but that'll cost you a few hundred dollars. If you want to stay cool, it might be best to purchase a vehicle that is ready to go off-roading with air conditioning.
Another issue some users have dealt with is that some Teryx4 vehicles don't have a working fuel gauge. Although this only affects models from before 2019, you might have to keep track of your fuel manually. If you're somebody who off-roads close to home, it might not be a huge deal, but nobody wants to be stranded miles from a main road with no gas. Finally, Kawasaki did recall 2019 and 2020 model year Teryx 4 vehicles due to incorrect joint assembly that could lead to loss of steering control. If you're buying used and have one of those affected models, you'll want to make sure that issue is taken care of.