How Fast Is The Kawasaki Teryx 4 & Do Any Common Problems Exist For This UTV?

Going off-roading with a group of friends isn't usually possible if you don't each have a dirt bike to ride on. While Kawasaki has plenty of bikes for that scenario — as it is one of the best major dirt bike brands — you can also go in on a deal with a few friends and opt to buy the Kawasaki Teryx 4.

This vehicle allows up to four people to pile in and hit the trails, or you could take a partner to go overlanding, a form of off-road camping, and have plenty of space to fit your gear. While it's not exactly the same as a dirt bike, it's arguably just as fun, and you get to share the experience with more people.

As a recreation vehicle, the Teryx 4 tops out at 50 mph. A lot of people don't need to go much faster than that, but getting the engine control unit (ECU) flashed can squeeze out some additional speed and make 60 mph a possibility. If you're looking for more speed and want to stay in the Teryx line, you can also consider buying the Teryx KRX 1000. As part of the brand's sport line, the Teryx KRX 1000 will pump out faster speeds than the Teryx 4, which is geared for recreational use.