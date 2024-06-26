What Exactly Is The Kawasaki Ridge And How Fast Can It Go?
The market is dominated by the UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) which made up more than 60% of off-road vehicles in 2022, per GMInsights.com. One of the rising stars of the UTV or side-by-side segment is the Kawasaki Ridge, which you may remember from a 2024 Super Bowl commercial featuring a familiar celebrity sporting a sledgehammer and proud mullet. The UTV shopping process is a different experience than buying a Kawasaki ATV, however, as there is more to consider such as the difference in price and capabilities. The Ridge could be described as a more robust and rugged off-road version of a golf cart. But this golf cart comparison is only scratching the surface in terms of capability and features available for the Kawasaki Ridge.
With a 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine, the standard Ridge can output 92 hp, 65.8 lb-ft of torque, and offers 4WD and rear differential lock modes on the go. With a built-in tilting cargo bed and removable tailgate, this Kawasaki side-by-side can be your best ally during big projects with up to 1,000 lbs of capacity.
Built for the ranch, farm, and for pure off-road fun, just how fast is Kawasaki's UTV? Reports vary, with some reviews claiming they reached 74 mph in the more powerful Ridge XR, while others topped out at 58 mph. There are several variations of the Ridge offering distinct levels of performance, technology, and luxury.
A full cab with heating and air conditioning
While some models like the Ridge Ranch Edition feature an open cab, there are also options for sealed passenger spaces with climate control. The Ridge HVAC is designed to make traveling in the rugged Kawasaki comfortable year-round. The Ridge HVAC and Ridge Limited HVAC come equipped with a windshield and rear panel made from glass, and doors with powered windows. Instead of just a hard-shell roof panel, these HVAC models include a roof liner and overhead light more akin to an automobile interior.
The Ridge XR and Ridge XR HVAC provide bucket seats with adjustment options, while the Ridge XR Deluxe comes with a bench seat for extra space. While passenger space is limited, models equipped with temperature control offer you a break from the summer heat or biting winter cold. Also, during the warmer months when insects are most active, you can enjoy the outdoors without having to contend with one of its biggest downsides.
Kawasaki's answer to Can-Am and Polaris work-horses
Kawasaki teased the upcoming Ridge for several months, and it generated both excitement and confusion. Is the Ridge a lightning-fast trail rider or a utility-first off-road vehicle? When looking at the most similar models offered by competitors, the Can-Am Defender HD limited and Polaris Ranger 1000 NorthStar Edition come with comparable power, integrated tech, capability, and price point. Both the Can-Am and Polaris competition is marketed as utility first, with phrases like, "make hard work easier," and "Rain or shine, there's no stopping you from getting the work done."
Kawasaki seems to be going for a best of both worlds approach with features like the Ridge XRs power modes. You can choose between work (which focuses on slower speed control), sport mode (which unleashes the full high-speed potential), and normal (a mode that's in-between). The Ridge starts at $23,999 and costs as much as $33,499 with the Ridge Limited HVAC. You can pick up the more powerful 116 hp Ridge XR HVAC for $31,999, with the Ridge XR and Ridge XR Deluxe prices to be determined when released later in 2024. While pricey, the Ridge isn't nearly as expensive as the 2024 Polaris Xpedition, a $40k side-by-side.