What Exactly Is The Kawasaki Ridge And How Fast Can It Go?

The market is dominated by the UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) which made up more than 60% of off-road vehicles in 2022, per GMInsights.com. One of the rising stars of the UTV or side-by-side segment is the Kawasaki Ridge, which you may remember from a 2024 Super Bowl commercial featuring a familiar celebrity sporting a sledgehammer and proud mullet. The UTV shopping process is a different experience than buying a Kawasaki ATV, however, as there is more to consider such as the difference in price and capabilities. The Ridge could be described as a more robust and rugged off-road version of a golf cart. But this golf cart comparison is only scratching the surface in terms of capability and features available for the Kawasaki Ridge.

With a 999cc inline 4-cylinder engine, the standard Ridge can output 92 hp, 65.8 lb-ft of torque, and offers 4WD and rear differential lock modes on the go. With a built-in tilting cargo bed and removable tailgate, this Kawasaki side-by-side can be your best ally during big projects with up to 1,000 lbs of capacity.

Built for the ranch, farm, and for pure off-road fun, just how fast is Kawasaki's UTV? Reports vary, with some reviews claiming they reached 74 mph in the more powerful Ridge XR, while others topped out at 58 mph. There are several variations of the Ridge offering distinct levels of performance, technology, and luxury.