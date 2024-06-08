3 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Kawasaki ATV
Kawasaki makes a number of vehicles, including the Ninja, one of the most famous motorcycles ever made. They also produce jet skis, side-by-sides, and ATVs covering a wide range of outdoor recreation. If you've been researching these powersport vehicles, you may have come across some confusing terminology. For example, do you know the difference between an ATC and an ATV? There are several different variations of the all-terrain vehicle, but Kawasaki focuses on youth and utility/recreation models.
You should consider a few things before you decide to buy a Kawasaki ATV, which will help you narrow down the right model for your needs. First, how do you plan to use this vehicle? Is this ATV a tool that will help around the farm or ranch? Is this vehicle purely for fun? In terms of adult ATV options with Kawasaki, there is the Brute Force 300 and Brute Force 750, along with several options like independent four-wheel suspension and electric power steering. How much power do you need, do you want a simple or more robust instrument cluster, and finally, what is your budget?
Fun, a mechanical workhorse, or both?
If you're looking to get into quad racing or want a track-inspired experience, Kawasaki no longer offers sport quads. You should instead look at the Yamaha YFZ450R sport ATV, the only model currently made to be motocross-ready. That being said, you can still have a blast on a Kawasaki Brute Force, taking it out on rugged trails and venturing deep into the wilderness.
While initially marketed solely for recreation, manufacturers eventually realized how many owners were using ATVs for farming, property maintenance, and herding animals. The Kawasaki Brute Force comes with racks in the front and back that allow for strapping down cargo or supplies. You can also tow various equipment such as dump carts, large capacity spreaders, and aerators, among other things.
In addition to farming, gardening, and ranching, hunters have also discovered how useful an ATV can be for getting to remote areas. Rather than parking and walking for miles lugging their gear, hunters can effortlessly navigate a host of rugged areas efficiently in an ATV. The Kawasaki Brute Force is a great option and even comes in camo, which can help hide the vehicle's presence in the forest. Some owners have also noted that it hides scratches well.
How much power and tech do you need?
When looking at the Brute Force 300 versus the Brute Force 750, there are several differences that may influence your decision. Regarding displacement, the 300 features a 271cc 1-cylinder engine. With the Brute Force 300, you can expect up to 500 pounds of towing capability and can stow up to 110 pounds on the included racks. The Brute Force 750 comes with a much larger 749cc displacement thanks to its V-twin liquid cooled engine. The extra power more than doubles maximum towing with a total of up to 1,250 pounds. The racks can also handle significantly more weight on the 750 with capacity up to 264.5 pounds.
There is a contrast between the 300 and 750 in terms of the instrument cluster as well. The 300 features a basic collection of gauges for speed, miles traveled, fuel and engine temperature. The 750 comes with several enhancements, including a TFT display, engine diagnostics, battery level, service reminders, and clock. The full-color TFT instrument cluster includes Bluetooth connectivity, elevating the 750 with more bells and whistles (albeit with a significant increase in price).
Budget: how much can your wallet tolerate?
While Kawasaki offers a very budget-friendly KFX-50 at $2,549, it's a youth model, so you'll have to go with a Brute Force. The 2024 Brute Force 300 starts at $5,199, while the Brute Force 750 starts at $9,999 and goes up to $11,999 with additional features. While the 750 offers additional power, technology, suspension upgrades, and four-wheel drive, it is nearly twice the cost of the 300. You'll have to narrow down what options are crucial and whether the less-expensive 300 can get the job done.
The Brute Force 300 is a great entry level option that's affordable. However, if you're looking for thrills, the more potent engine of the 750 would be a better option. For hunters, the 750 would be ideal due to its four-wheel drive capability; the 300 may not fare as well over off-road obstacles in two-wheel drive. If you're looking for a new ATV, you're not alone; the North American market for ATVs and UTVs is projected to expand from its current $8.52 billion up to $13.6 billion by 2029, per MordorIntelligence.com.