All About The Yamaha YFZ450R Sport ATV

There are different types of ATV riders: Some want utility, others want to conquer backcountry trails, and then there is a unique breed of enthusiasts who seek a thrill only found on the motocross track. If you are familiar with terms like tabletop, double jump, step up, and power slide, the Yamaha YFZ450R is likely right up your alley. And it is fortunate there are still race-ready ATVs being produced, as the industry has been focused away from sport quads for some time.

ATVs were originally a Japanese invention for farming chores, but they eventually hit the U.S. shores in the form of the Honda ATC. It was extremely popular upon its release in 1970.

While you can still use the YFZ450R for trail riding, it's meant for motocross and shines on the track. Featuring a 449cc engine with an 11.8:1 compression ratio, this ATV makes it easy for riders to stay in the sweet spot of the power band. But what features set this model apart, and why might Yamaha's competitors need to take notice?