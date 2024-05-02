All About The Yamaha YFZ450R Sport ATV
There are different types of ATV riders: Some want utility, others want to conquer backcountry trails, and then there is a unique breed of enthusiasts who seek a thrill only found on the motocross track. If you are familiar with terms like tabletop, double jump, step up, and power slide, the Yamaha YFZ450R is likely right up your alley. And it is fortunate there are still race-ready ATVs being produced, as the industry has been focused away from sport quads for some time.
ATVs were originally a Japanese invention for farming chores, but they eventually hit the U.S. shores in the form of the Honda ATC. It was extremely popular upon its release in 1970, so you might be surprised about the real reason America banned the Honda ATC.
While you can still use the YFZ450R for trail riding, it's meant for motocross and shines on the track. Although, you might want to employ this WD-40 dirt track trick to help keep your ATV cleaner after a ride. Featuring a 449cc engine with an 11.8:1 compression ratio, this ATV makes it easy for riders to stay in the sweet spot of the power band. But what features set this model apart, and why might Yamaha's competitors need to take notice?
The YFZ450R is the only motocross-ready ATV still available
According to Sema.org, the powersports market sat at $37 billion worldwide in 2023 and is projected to achieve $69 billion in less than 10 years. Unfortunately, for the sports quad community, side-by-sides have recently become the industry's focus. Where Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, and Can-Am used to offer motocross-centric 450cc quad models, all of the powersports manufacturers have stopped producing them, except for Yamaha. Yamaha is the only remaining quad maker still churning out motocross-ready sport quads. However, ATV racing is gaining popularity, particularly within youth events, so hopefully, the powersports industry will take notice.
A few qualities make the YFZ450R a "motocross-ready" machine. The engine includes more robust components but also considers weight. For example, Yamaha's racing sport quad comes equipped with titanium valves. Titanium has the highest strength-to-weight ratio of all metals. It's not just the engine that is designed with weight reduction in mind; the YFZ450R's frame is crafted from weldless, light aluminum.
A low center of gravity is crucial in a sports quad for stabilization and handling performance. This Yamaha sport quad places the engine lower in the frame, which enhances the rider's ability to navigate sharp corners and remain steady on all four tires.
The Yamaha YFZ450R is easier to maintain
One of the most critical aspects of motocross racing is continued maintenance, which includes adjustments, repairs, and cleaning. With the exception of the bike stand, these maintenance must-haves for your Yamaha motorcycle can also apply to your sports quad. While the first thing you'll likely notice about the YFZ450R is its stylish body and dramatic fenders, you might miss a handy feature.
With other Yamaha models like the impressive Raptor, you need an Allen wrench to remove body panels and fenders. Even with the correct tool, detaching these body pieces from the frame is a delicate operation that risks damage if not done carefully.
Fortunately, the YFZ450R offers a much better option with quick-release fasteners. Instead of fumbling with an awkward set of Allen wrenches to access vital areas of the quad, you can simply twist and pull out the connections holding the plastic body components to the ATV. When time is a factor, these quick-release attachments can save you several minutes.