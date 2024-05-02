What's The Difference Between An ATC & ATV?

The terms ATC and ATV are often confused with each other, which is what tends to happen when similar products have similar spellings as well, like macarons and macaroons. An ATC is an All-Terrain Cycle and an ATV is an All-Terrain Vehicle, and while the ATC only has three wheels, the more generally termed ATV has numerous configurations. You're more likely to find ATVs on the road than an ATC, but there's a reason for that: ATCs were a precursor to the modern All-Terrain Vehicle, with sales and safety concerns keeping it from becoming the dominant style, not that people didn't love driving them.

According to the ATV Safety Blog, while there were earlier versions of the All-Terrain Cycle (ATC) like the Canadian Jiger, the ATC is most closely linked with Honda's introduction of it in 1970. It was a three-wheeled vehicle with fat, low-pressure tires meant to traverse nearly any surface, like mud, snow, and sand. The Honda US90 had a seven horsepower engine, and became popular with farmers and for recreational use, making cameos in "Diamonds are Forever" and "Magnum P.I." Honda helped secure their place in this history by trademarking the term All-Terrain Cycle for vehicles of this type. But that trademark, as well as the vehicle itself, are not much in use anymore, ever since the fourth wheel came along.