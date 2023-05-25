2024 Polaris Xpedition First Drive: Can A $40k Side-By-Side Live Up To The Hype?

The chassis dynamics of the Xpedition are solid. With the adaptive FOX shocks and high ground clearance, I was effortlessly taking bumps that would've been spine-crushing in most vehicles. On one of the straighter sections of the trail, I managed to top the Polaris out at 65 miles per hour. However, the vehicle is more in its comfort zone between 30 and 50. On the other hand, the gearshift feels clunky and awkward. I always had to double check whether it was in the correct position.

Talon Homer/SlashGear

With the long wheelbase of the four-door, you don't get any of the twitchy handling you might see in something like a RZR. The back end of the vehicle hardly ever wants to step out, even in two wheel drive, and its tendency is to understeer. The rubber band effect of the CVT makes wheelspin almost impossible. If you try to trail brake, the XP is going to plow through corners. It's not a hairpin machine, so give the curves a healthy amount of respect. Body roll is generally well managed, but it can rear its ugly head when you go fast into sharp changes of elevation.

Talon Homer/SlashGear

One driver in our group did experience a low-speed rollover during one of the twistier sections of the trail. I didn't witness the crash, so I can't speak on the exact circumstances of the event. However, I can say that the driver was unharmed, and the Xpedition was still in driving condition- minus one cracked windshield and newly misaligned body panels.