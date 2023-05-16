2024 Polaris Xpedition Gives Adventure Side-By-Side A Slick SUV-Style Upgrade
Polaris has just announced a brand new side-by-side ATV platform called the XPedition. This design is larger than previous models, such as the RZR, and comes with creature comforts that provide a more car-like experience out on the trail.
Both two and four-door trims are available, and each one is highly customizable for camping, hunting, or utility needs. Buyers can order options such as roof racks, light bars, bicycle carriers, and even tank treads. The top of the line NorthStar trim even comes with a fully enclosed cabin, power windows, air condition, and touch screen infotainment.
All versions of the XPedition are powered by the one-liter twin cylinder engine sourced from the mid-level RZR. Despite its tiny size, the engine is able to pack in 114 naturally-aspirated horsepower. All trims also come with a large 12.5 gallon fuel tank, which promises over 200 miles of range to keep you in the great outdoors all day.
Power is transferred to a shiftless CVT gearbox which comes with selectable rear and four-wheel drive. A two-speed final drive ratio is also standard to assist in low speed rock crawling. Riding under the ATV are FOX off-road electronic shocks, mated to four-wheel disc brakes and knobby 30-inch Pro Armor tires.
Bigger and more capable off-roading
The width of the XPedition sits at 64 inches, with 75 inches of total height, and 122.5 inches of length for the two-door model; 152.5 inches on the four-door model. Wheelbase also expands from 87.5 inches to 117 inches. These are goliath dimensions for an ATV. However, the four-door XPedition still manages to be smaller than the current two-door Jeep Wrangler.
This gives the Polaris an advantage while navigating narrow paths, weaving between trees or boulders. Every trim comes with 14 inches of ground clearance, more than you can get on any stock Jeep. Vehicle weight ranges from a svelte 2,000 pounds, all the way up to 2,800 pounds with accessories.
Each model also gets a cargo box at the rear, the top of which can be removed to create a pickup bed-style configuration. Four-door versions of the XPedition have folding seats at the rear to expand cargo space as well. Available trim packages and options on the Polaris are almost too numerous to mention, but the cheapest will be the two-door XPedition XP Premium, at $28,999.
The four-door version starts at $1,000 extra. The most expensive package will be the ADV NorthStar, coming in just shy of $40,000. That's pushing new car territory, but the compact size and long distance capability may make it a worthy proposition for real off-road obsessives.