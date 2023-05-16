2024 Polaris Xpedition Gives Adventure Side-By-Side A Slick SUV-Style Upgrade

Polaris has just announced a brand new side-by-side ATV platform called the XPedition. This design is larger than previous models, such as the RZR, and comes with creature comforts that provide a more car-like experience out on the trail.

Both two and four-door trims are available, and each one is highly customizable for camping, hunting, or utility needs. Buyers can order options such as roof racks, light bars, bicycle carriers, and even tank treads. The top of the line NorthStar trim even comes with a fully enclosed cabin, power windows, air condition, and touch screen infotainment.

Polaris

All versions of the XPedition are powered by the one-liter twin cylinder engine sourced from the mid-level RZR. Despite its tiny size, the engine is able to pack in 114 naturally-aspirated horsepower. All trims also come with a large 12.5 gallon fuel tank, which promises over 200 miles of range to keep you in the great outdoors all day.

Power is transferred to a shiftless CVT gearbox which comes with selectable rear and four-wheel drive. A two-speed final drive ratio is also standard to assist in low speed rock crawling. Riding under the ATV are FOX off-road electronic shocks, mated to four-wheel disc brakes and knobby 30-inch Pro Armor tires.