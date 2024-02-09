Who Is The Guy With The Sledgehammer In Kawasaki's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial?

Kawasaki crafted a memorable and funny 2024 Superbowl ad featuring a nod to an infamous hairstyle of the late '80s. With the tagline "business in the front" and "party in the back," Kawasaki's Ridge Side x Side looks to combine work with fun in the outdoors. In the commercial, every living thing that comes within close proximity to the Ridge — human or animal — suddenly sports a rapidly growing mullet. The most notable scene includes a familiar face splitting a boulder in half with a sledgehammer before succumbing to the contagious mullet growth.

While more difficult to recognize with hair, just before the Ridge gets within mullet range, you might recognize the famous WWE wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Austin has appeared to his fans without hair since the mid-'90s, so it's quite a departure when he's abruptly standing there with long blond hair waving in the wind.

Apparently, the unconventional spirit of the Kawasaki Ridge is so powerful that it can even impart hair where there was none before.