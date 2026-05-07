Home Depot Is Selling A Ryobi Lawn Mower And Battery Set For Under $320
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Given its exclusivity deal with The Home Depot, Ryobi is a brand name that has become synonymous with the big-box home improvement retailer. That's why many shoppers in need of power tools and lawn care equipment may be inclined to make the trip to their local Home Depot store just to check out which Ryobi products they have on hand and whether they're available at a budget-friendly sales price.
The Home Depot does, of course, feature just as many sales for Ryobi gear through its online outlet, and at the moment, it's running one that should be of interest to anyone looking for a new battery-powered lawn mower. Yes, right now you can purchase Ryobi's 16-inch One+ 18V Walk Behind Push Mower for just $319. For the record, that price actually includes not just one, but two rechargeable 18V 4Ah Lithium-Ion battery packs and the requisite charger to keep them powered up.
If you're curious about just how good a deal that is, according to The Home Depot, if you were to purchase those items separately at full price, the total would run up to $466. Per Ryobi, this brushless motor model is ideal for homeowners with 1/3 acre or less of yard to mow, with the batteries providing up to 40 minutes of cutting time per charge. As Ryobi's One+ batteries are interchangeable between devices, you can add to that runtime if you've already got One+ devices in your tool shed.
Here's what users are saying about the Ryobi Lawn Mower
Even with the enticing sub-$320 sales price, you'd still be wise to read a review or two about the 18V One+ lawn mower before you pull the proverbial trigger. While Ryobi mowers are generally well-regarded in the market, this currently has a rating of just 4 stars out of 5 from Home Depot shoppers.
That 4-star rating isn't entirely damning, of course, especially when you factor in that it is the result of more than 4,000 user reviews. That score does, however, imply there may be recurring issues found in some Ryobi mowers to consider. As for the complaints, battery life is the most common problem reported in reviews from customers, with some noting that their 18V power sources provided nowhere near the estimated 40 minutes Ryobi advertises. Other reviewers also noted displeasure with the mower's plastic casing, with one claiming their platform actually broke during use.
Now for the positives, many users claim their Ryobi mower exceeded their expectations, delivering a clean, precise cut on their lawn and providing solid runtime on fully charged batteries. Owners said this was particularly true when used in smaller yards with shorter, well-kept grass. They also praise the mower for its quiet operation and lightweight design, which makes it easily maneuverable in smaller spaces and easy to transport to different locations when needed. Happy customers also note battery-charging times as a positive, with others stating the mower is easy to assemble. As YouTuber Nathan Nagele notes in a largely positive review, the device's folding handle design also means it won't take up too much storage space in your garage or shed.