Home Depot Is Selling A Ryobi Lawn Mower And Battery Set For Under $320

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Given its exclusivity deal with The Home Depot, Ryobi is a brand name that has become synonymous with the big-box home improvement retailer. That's why many shoppers in need of power tools and lawn care equipment may be inclined to make the trip to their local Home Depot store just to check out which Ryobi products they have on hand and whether they're available at a budget-friendly sales price.

The Home Depot does, of course, feature just as many sales for Ryobi gear through its online outlet, and at the moment, it's running one that should be of interest to anyone looking for a new battery-powered lawn mower. Yes, right now you can purchase Ryobi's 16-inch One+ 18V Walk Behind Push Mower for just $319. For the record, that price actually includes not just one, but two rechargeable 18V 4Ah Lithium-Ion battery packs and the requisite charger to keep them powered up.

If you're curious about just how good a deal that is, according to The Home Depot, if you were to purchase those items separately at full price, the total would run up to $466. Per Ryobi, this brushless motor model is ideal for homeowners with 1/3 acre or less of yard to mow, with the batteries providing up to 40 minutes of cutting time per charge. As Ryobi's One+ batteries are interchangeable between devices, you can add to that runtime if you've already got One+ devices in your tool shed.