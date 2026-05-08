Home Depot Dropped Prices On Ryobi Landscaping Gear, And These Tools Got The Biggest Cuts

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With spring in the air, many homeowners are ready to tackle some of the lawn maintenance, gardening, and landscaping projects that have accumulated over the winter months. But to do these tasks, you might need some tools. Fortunately, the Home Depot-exclusive brand Ryobi has added many landscaping tools to its catalog over the years. The majority of these are powered by the brand's 18V ONE+ and 40V battery systems, making them significantly quieter and easier to maintain than gas-powered tools. What's more, Ryobi is often regarded as one of the best major cordless power tool brands on the market, particularly in regard to its reputation for offering a high-value price-to-performance ratio.

Those prices are even better right now. Home Depot currently has dozens of Ryobi landscaping products discounted as part of its Spring Deals event. Some of these deals are bundles that offer free tools or batteries with a qualifying purchase, while others are just straight-up discounts that can save you even more on the already budget-oriented brand's products. Many of these deals even include tools from Ryobi's HP (High Performance) series, which are generally more powerful but more costly than the standard versions. With that in mind, some of you might be interested in taking a look at some of the most heavily discounted tools.