Home Depot Dropped Prices On Ryobi Landscaping Gear, And These Tools Got The Biggest Cuts
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With spring in the air, many homeowners are ready to tackle some of the lawn maintenance, gardening, and landscaping projects that have accumulated over the winter months. But to do these tasks, you might need some tools. Fortunately, the Home Depot-exclusive brand Ryobi has added many landscaping tools to its catalog over the years. The majority of these are powered by the brand's 18V ONE+ and 40V battery systems, making them significantly quieter and easier to maintain than gas-powered tools. What's more, Ryobi is often regarded as one of the best major cordless power tool brands on the market, particularly in regard to its reputation for offering a high-value price-to-performance ratio.
Those prices are even better right now. Home Depot currently has dozens of Ryobi landscaping products discounted as part of its Spring Deals event. Some of these deals are bundles that offer free tools or batteries with a qualifying purchase, while others are just straight-up discounts that can save you even more on the already budget-oriented brand's products. Many of these deals even include tools from Ryobi's HP (High Performance) series, which are generally more powerful but more costly than the standard versions. With that in mind, some of you might be interested in taking a look at some of the most heavily discounted tools.
40V HP Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Walk Behind Mower
One of the biggest purchases that you're likely to make for yard care is your mower. You're likely to be pushing this thing up and down your yard once every week or two, so you want to make sure you invest in a good one. Ryobi makes a 40V HP Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Multi-Blade Walk Behind Mower that is currently available as part of three separate sales.
The mower itself is powered by the Ryobi 40V battery system, giving it more power than the standard 18V versions. It has self-propelled rear-wheel drive, making mowing much easier than with traditional push mowers. It also has Command Center functionality, which allows you to monitor runtime and blade life, adjust self-propelled speed, and activate turbo mode when you encounter a tough patch.
You can currently get it as part of a bundle that includes two 6Ah batteries, a rapid charger, and a cover for $549.00. This is a 20% ($139.97) savings from its original price point of $688.97. There's also a multi-blade version of the mower available as part of a similar kit that includes two 6Ah batteries, a rapid charger, and a cover. This usually goes for $788.97, but it's also discounted 20%, saving you $159.97 and bringing the price down to $629.00. Finally, there is a much larger kit that includes the mower, a 40V Brushless 17-inch String Trimmer, an 8-inch edger attachment, a 4Ah Battery, two 6Ah batteries, a rapid charger, and a fast charger. This usually retails for $987.00, but it has also been discounted by 20%, saving you $200 and bringing the price down to $787.00.
18V HP 20-inch Self-Propelled Walk Behind Mower
Those who have primarily invested in Ryobi's 18V ONE+ system might prefer a slightly more affordable mower that operates on the same batteries. Fortunately, there's a pretty interesting deal available for the Ryobi 18V HP 20-inch Self-Propelled Walk Behind Mower.
Even though this machine is powered by the less powerful 18V system, Ryobi claims it still delivers performance that surpasses a 150cc gas mower. The company states that it can run for up to 40 minutes on two 6Ah batteries, which must be used in tandem to operate the mower, making it ideal for lawns up to ½ an acre. It has a brushless motor, the same self-propelled rear wheel drive system, 7-position blade-height adjustment, and a handle that folds away for easy storage.
The current sale has the mower, two 6Ah 18V ONE+ batteries, and two chargers for $449.00. This is only a $30.00 savings from the bundle's usual $479.00 price point, which wouldn't be all that impressive on its own. What makes this a good sale is that Home Depot also allows you to choose a free gift on top of the monetary savings.
Right now, customers who buy this mower kit will also be able to choose from five products to be added to the bundle at no additional cost: A Ryobi 18V 18-inch Hedge Trimmer valued at $79.97, a Ryobi 18V 13-inch String Trimmer valued at $69.97, a Ryobi 18V 90 MPH 250 CFM Leaf Blower valued at $69.97, a Ryobi Cordless 2 Gallon Chemical Sprayer valued at $89.97, or a Ryobi 18V 200W Portable Battery Inverter Power Source and Charger valued at $109.00.
40V HP Brushless 16-inch Chainsaw
If you need to fell a tree, cut down some dangerous limbs, or buck logs into firewood, then you're probably going to need a chainsaw. Chainsaws used to be gas or bust, but battery-powered tools have come a long way in recent years, and some of the high-voltage models are better than their gas counterparts. Fortunately, one of the better sales currently available at Home Depot is for the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 16-inch Chainsaw.
This tool has a motor that delivers more power than a 40cc gas chainsaw and can perform over 60 cuts on a single charge of a 4Ah battery (130 cuts on an 8Ah). It has some pretty nice features as well, such as an automatic oiler, an attached combination wrench for chain tensioning, a variable speed trigger, and a mechanical chain brake and metal bucking spikes for kickback protection and stability.
The model currently on sale is part of a kit that includes one 40V 4Ah battery, a charger, and a 20-inch universal chainsaw storage bag. Home Depot values those items in this kit at $467.00 if purchased separately, but the kit usually retails for $348.97. Right now, however, shoppers can save an additional 29% ($99.97) and get the whole set for just $249.00.
40V HP Brushless Earth Auger Powerhead with 8-inch Bit
Anyone putting in a fence is going to need some post holes. You can dig them out manually if you like, but the process is much easier with a tool like the highly rated Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Earth Auger Powerhead, which just so happens to be on sale right now. These are also good for tilling and cultivating soil.
Ryobi promises this 40V tool delivers 30% more torque than comparable gas units. It's also designed to be lightweight and produce less vibration, while having an anti-kickback system built in to help keep the operation safe and easy. It has forward and reverse functions, two speed settings, and a quick-connect collet for easy bit changes.
The Auger comes with an 8-inch bit, which is ideal for digging post holes for 4x4s, since the holes should be at least twice as wide as the post. The kit that's currently on sale also includes a 40V 4Ah High Performance Edge Battery, a standard 40V 4Ah battery, and a charger. The kit would usually run you $678.00, but it's currently marked down 26%, saving you $179.00 and bringing the total cost down to $499.00.
18V HP String Trimmer and Blower Combo
Another combo kit you might consider if you're stocking up your landscaping tool collection is the Ryobi 18V HP String Trimmer and Blower Combo. The 18V string trimmer is a 15-inch model that promises "more power than a 21cc gas trimmer." It boasts more than 40 minutes of runtime on a single 4Ah battery and is part of the brand's Whisper Series, which is designed to be significantly quieter than other tools. The powerhead of the trimmer itself also serves as a base for the Ryobi Expand-It line of attachments, meaning you can swap out the trimmer attachment for other, separately purchased ones, such as an edger or a hedge trimmer attachment. The trimmer also has a Reel Easy+ bump-feed head and is compatible with Ryobi Link wall storage.
The blower promises performance that outclasses 24cc gas blowers, with 510 CFM airflow and 130 MPH wind speed. Ryobi claims you can get 50 minutes of runtime on a 4Ah battery. It's also part of the Whisper Series and features a variable-speed trigger with a lock, as well as switch-operated high and low modes.
This combo includes an 18V 4Ah battery and charger and is marked as a Special Buy on the Home Depot site, which means that the $299.00 price tag is already discounted from standard MSRP. But that isn't the extent of the deal. You can choose one of six additional items at no extra charge: An 18V ONE+ 4Ah battery, an 18V Cordless Pruner, an 18V 6-port Fast Charger, an 18V 6-inch Compact Pruning Mini Chainsaw, an Expand-It Straight Shaft Edger Attachment, or an HP 18V Compact Shear Shrubber. These range in value from $79.00 to $129.00.