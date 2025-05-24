How Long Do Ryobi 40V Lawn Mowers Last On A Single Charge?

While Ryobi advertises that its 40V lawn mowers run between 30 minutes to almost three hours, the actual duration of the battery will still change based on other factors. For one, you need to consider what type of terrain your yard has. An uneven, hilly acreage requires more effort from the machine, compared to a flat land. That means it will consume battery faster. The lawn mower will also have to use more power when cutting tall, dense, or wet grass since they're more resistant. Whenever possible, make sure your grass is dry before mowing to get a longer runtime. The sharpness of your blade can affect your Ryobi lawn mower's battery runtime too. If your blade is dull, the grass will take longer to cut, and the motor will need more oomph to get the job done. Thankfully, you don't necessarily need to replace the blades right away — there are some common tools for sharpening dull lawn mower blades that you'll likely find in your garage.

Besides lawn, grass, and blade condition, how you use the machine plays a part in how long the Ryobi 40V lawn mowers will last. Mulching, where the mowed grass is cut into even finer clippings and dropped back into the lawn, puts more strain into the motor because of the grass buildup inside the deck. The self-propelled feature, which is what drives the mower by itself, also draws more power from the batteries.

With all that being said, the general rule of thumb is that the harder the machine has to work to mow your lawn, the faster your battery will drain. So opt for side-discharge, disengage the self-propelled mode, and keep your blades sharp. If your lawn has slopes and tall grass, make sure to get some spare batteries to last you an entire mowing session.

