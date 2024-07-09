How Long Do The Batteries Last In Ryobi's Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mowers?

Shopping for a new lawn mower isn't just about finding the brand you trust most. It's about finding a mower that can do what you need for as long as you need it. Have several acres of land you want cut without stopping for maintenance? Then you can't just purchase the first mower you come across. You need to carefully look at all available options, paying close attention to their rated runtime. With Ryobi's electric lawn mowers often leading the pack, you might be eyeing up the Zero Turn Riding (ZTR) Mower line.

Ryobi's ZTR electric riding lawn mowers come in three versions: the 30-inch (RYRM8010), 42-inch (RYRM8021), and 54-inch (RYRM8034) models. Each one has the same basic features, from the gas-free brushless motor to more comfort-minded additions like a premium seat and USB phone charger. Where they differ is the battery range. The crucial bit of information you'll want to have before deciding on a specific ZTR electric mower is how long it will last. After all, if you have three acres of property, a machine that will only run for one isn't going to cut it (pun intended).