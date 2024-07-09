How Long Do The Batteries Last In Ryobi's Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mowers?
Shopping for a new lawn mower isn't just about finding the brand you trust most. It's about finding a mower that can do what you need for as long as you need it. Have several acres of land you want cut without stopping for maintenance? Then you can't just purchase the first mower you come across. You need to carefully look at all available options, paying close attention to their rated runtime. With Ryobi's electric lawn mowers often leading the pack, you might be eyeing up the Zero Turn Riding (ZTR) Mower line.
Ryobi's ZTR electric riding lawn mowers come in three versions: the 30-inch (RYRM8010), 42-inch (RYRM8021), and 54-inch (RYRM8034) models. Each one has the same basic features, from the gas-free brushless motor to more comfort-minded additions like a premium seat and USB phone charger. Where they differ is the battery range. The crucial bit of information you'll want to have before deciding on a specific ZTR electric mower is how long it will last. After all, if you have three acres of property, a machine that will only run for one isn't going to cut it (pun intended).
How long will Ryobi's ZTR Mowers last on a single charge?
The smallest of the ZTR trio, the 30-inch mower, isn't meant for supersized backyards. On a full charge, the mower covers about one acre of property and only takes 1.5 hours to recharge. Powered by two of Ryobi's 80V 10Ah lithium-ion batteries, the four brushless mowers hit the equivalent of 28 horsepower, which falls near mid-range for riding mowers. According to Ryobi, two 40V 6Ah batteries extend the runtime, though it doesn't note for how long.
The next size up, Ryobi's 42-inch ZTR mower can chomp turf for quite a bit longer, with a three-acre runtime. The four brushless motors top out at 31 horsepower on two of Ryobi's 80V 10Ah and two 40V 12Ah lithium-ion batteries. With the included Hyper Charger, the batteries take approximately 2.5 hours to fully recharge. According to the 80V battery manual, though, it can hit a 60% charge in only 36 minutes, allowing you to get back to work much quicker if you only have a small bit of yard left.
Ryobi's longest-running ZTR mower sports a 54-inch steel deck and runs for up to four acres. Equipped with five brushless motors that can produce the equivalent of 42 horsepower, the mower requires three 80V 10Ah and four 40V 12Ah lithium-ion batteries to achieve maximum runtime. When drained, it needs 5 hours for a full charge. With two extra blades to power, the 54-inch model requires a significantly greater power output, hence the seven-battery setup compared to the 42-inch's four batteries.
When will the 80V and 40V batteries need to be replaced?
Along with needing to know how long each charge lasts, it's helpful to understand how many charge cycles the battery will live through. Like anything you buy, the batteries aren't guaranteed to last forever. In fact, over time, you'll find that they may take longer to charge, and their charge doesn't hold as well, meaning you'll get less acreage per charge. While it's impossible to say exactly when a battery will completely die, as it's based on a number of factors like the temperature it's stored in, the temperature during operation, and charging habits, Ryobi's warranty gives a good idea of how long the 80V and 40V batteries should last.
According to the 40V 6Ah battery listing, the extended battery compatible with the 30-inch mower is covered by a three-year limited warranty, similar to the lead-acid batteries used for the RM480E electric riding lawn mower. The 40V 12Ah battery used with the 42- and 54-inch models also comes with a three-year limited warranty. Additionally, a five-year limited warranty covers the 80V 10Ah lithium-ion battery that the two larger models run on. While each battery is guaranteed for either three or five years, it's likely that they will last longer. You can keep track of how well your battery is holding up by watching the LED indicator on the 40V models and the LCD panel readout on the 80V.