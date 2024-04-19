How Long Do The Batteries Last In Ryobi's RM480E Electric Riding Lawn Mower?

While users can expect all the benefits of a battery-operated lawn mower from the Ryobi RM480E, they may not be too enthused upon learning the sort of batteries that the unit employs. According to Ryobi's official listing for the product, the RM480E runs on a 48V 75Ah battery system made up of four distinct batteries. The issue is that these batteries are of the lead-acid variety, which are prone to degradation and generally considered inferior to alternative options such as lithium-ion batteries.

Various user reviews have criticized Ryobi's choice to use lead-acid batteries in the RM480E, as replacing them when they inevitably fail can be costly. The RM480E is only officially compatible with Leoch LPC12-75 or LPC12-100 lead-acid batteries, which can cost anywhere from over $100 to upward of $200 for a single unit. Seeing as the RM480E takes four batteries, the total amount to replace these batteries can approach $800 — roughly a quarter of the initial price of the mower.

The fact that the RM480E relies on lead-acid batteries may be a dealbreaker for those concerned about the longevity of the stock unit's included batteries. However, it's at least worth noting that some reviews of the RM480E have alleged success in replacing the stock batteries with other higher-quality models from well-regarded battery brands.