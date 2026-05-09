Here's When Renting A Pressure Washer Makes More Sense Than Owning
When it comes to cleaning exteriors, a pressure washer (or power washer) can remove years worth of dirt and debris within seconds. Although it can be easy to mix them up, Popular Mechanics shares three key differences: power washers use heated water, tend to be stronger, and are best used for harder jobs. However, whether it's worth owning one for yourself depends on how often you plan to use it, the size of your property, and the types of surfaces you need to clean.
Since powerful models tend to be more difficult to move, your physical ability to operate your pressure washer matters. Because heavy-duty models are also bulkier, they may require long-term storage space that you may not have or would prefer to allocate to more frequently used tools. There are also many additional factors that impact the cost of ownership, especially since the unit itself requires regular maintenance, whether it is managing battery health or the engine.
Homeowners with seasonal cleaning needs for their personal property will not have the same requirements as those who use it for commercial cleaning, which includes dealing with heavy equipment or fleets of vehicles. It's also possible that you already own a pressure washer, but it isn't strong enough for some one-off tasks. So, if you're only planning to use it sparingly, want to test it before you buy, or don't want the hassle that comes with ownership, you're better off renting it.
What you need to know before renting a pressure washer
Before you run to your pressure washer rental service, you'll want to take an inventory of everything you actually need to use it on, as well as the recommended ratings needed to clean them. You'll want to understand two key terms: GPM and PSI. While bigger numbers can sound harmless, they can cause more problems than they solve and add unnecessary costs to operation and rental fees. For example, most homes don't usually need more than 3.0 GPM (gallons per minute) unless you're washing a lot of concrete or removing graffiti. This can lead to consuming more water without significantly improving performance.
As for what a good PSI (or pounds per square inch) is, the ideal number depends on the specific task, such as whether it's light (up to 1,750 PSI), medium (up to 2,800 PSI), or heavy (2,800 PSI or more). We've cautioned before that you shouldn't be going over 1,500 PSI if you're going to pressure wash your car because it can cause problems like stripped paint or damaged materials. With their heated water capabilities, power washers can also come in handy if you're dealing with oil stains and grease on your driveway or garage floor. Regardless of what model you end up renting, the right power washer accessories, such as nozzles, foam cannons, and surface cleaners, can also significantly impact your cleaning productivity.
Where you can rent a pressure washer
For people on a budget, you could benefit from asking your friends or family if they are willing to lend theirs for a day. While it may require a small rental fee or annual membership, your community tool library might also have a pressure washer that fits your needs. If these are not options for you, there are pressure washer rentals at big retailers, like Home Depot and Lowe's, as well as equipment rental services, like Herc's Rentals and Rug Doctor.
Rental prices for pressure washers are influenced by four factors: the type of pressure washer, your location, rental duration, and included accessories. For reference, Rug Doctor's rental fees for the BISSELL Electric Pressure Washer with 1,800 PSI capacity start at $34.99 per day. On the other hand, Lowe's offers seven pressure washer options on its website, with packages starting at $27 for 4 hours.
One of the advantages of dealing with larger retailers is that you can consult their teams for recommendations on the best unit. If you're not sure how long a project will take, you can take photos and measurements of the items or areas you want cleaned to get an estimate. You may also want to consider hiring a professional, especially if you're not physically able or if you're worried about using the settings incorrectly.