Here's When Renting A Pressure Washer Makes More Sense Than Owning

When it comes to cleaning exteriors, a pressure washer (or power washer) can remove years worth of dirt and debris within seconds. Although it can be easy to mix them up, Popular Mechanics shares three key differences: power washers use heated water, tend to be stronger, and are best used for harder jobs. However, whether it's worth owning one for yourself depends on how often you plan to use it, the size of your property, and the types of surfaces you need to clean.

Since powerful models tend to be more difficult to move, your physical ability to operate your pressure washer matters. Because heavy-duty models are also bulkier, they may require long-term storage space that you may not have or would prefer to allocate to more frequently used tools. There are also many additional factors that impact the cost of ownership, especially since the unit itself requires regular maintenance, whether it is managing battery health or the engine.

Homeowners with seasonal cleaning needs for their personal property will not have the same requirements as those who use it for commercial cleaning, which includes dealing with heavy equipment or fleets of vehicles. It's also possible that you already own a pressure washer, but it isn't strong enough for some one-off tasks. So, if you're only planning to use it sparingly, want to test it before you buy, or don't want the hassle that comes with ownership, you're better off renting it.