4 New Milwaukee Hand Tools & Organizers Coming Out In Summer 2026

At this point in the brand's history, the Milwaukee catalog is vast and varied. There are simple hand and power tool essentials, specialized professional items, and even tools that have managed to win over some Milwaukee haters. Still, it hasn't become one of the biggest and most relied-upon names in the tool game by remaining stagnant. Milwaukee is consistently adding new products to its already rich selection, and it appears that the summer of 2026 will be a big time for this. There are some new Milwaukee hand tools and organizers on their way down the pipeline, set to reach customers soon.

As we approach the midpoint of 2026, Milwaukee has already added more items to its product smorgasbord throughout the spring. On the workwear front, May 2026 will see the launch of multiple new sets of protective sleeves: 16 and 18-inch Level 4 sleeves at $22.97 per pair and 16 and 18-inch Level 6 sleeves at $27.97 per pair. For tools, May's release is the 6-piece dipped grip cutting pliers, wire stripper, and cushion grip screwdrivers set, which will cost $119.97 upon debut.

These May releases are just a warmup for what will be a rather eventful June for Milwaukee. Alongside a $169.97 variation on the aforementioned 6-piece tool set that comes with a Packout organizer, these are the other three new kits – only one of which features an accompanying organizer — you can expect to see released at the start of the summer.