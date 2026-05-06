4 New Milwaukee Hand Tools & Organizers Coming Out In Summer 2026
At this point in the brand's history, the Milwaukee catalog is vast and varied. There are simple hand and power tool essentials, specialized professional items, and even tools that have managed to win over some Milwaukee haters. Still, it hasn't become one of the biggest and most relied-upon names in the tool game by remaining stagnant. Milwaukee is consistently adding new products to its already rich selection, and it appears that the summer of 2026 will be a big time for this. There are some new Milwaukee hand tools and organizers on their way down the pipeline, set to reach customers soon.
As we approach the midpoint of 2026, Milwaukee has already added more items to its product smorgasbord throughout the spring. On the workwear front, May 2026 will see the launch of multiple new sets of protective sleeves: 16 and 18-inch Level 4 sleeves at $22.97 per pair and 16 and 18-inch Level 6 sleeves at $27.97 per pair. For tools, May's release is the 6-piece dipped grip cutting pliers, wire stripper, and cushion grip screwdrivers set, which will cost $119.97 upon debut.
These May releases are just a warmup for what will be a rather eventful June for Milwaukee. Alongside a $169.97 variation on the aforementioned 6-piece tool set that comes with a Packout organizer, these are the other three new kits – only one of which features an accompanying organizer — you can expect to see released at the start of the summer.
Multiple 6-piece hand tool sets are due out in June
Further expanding its hand tool offerings, Milwaukee has a couple more 6-piece sets scheduled for release in June 2026. One is a kit of cushion grip screwdrivers of varying sizes and tip shapes — among the Milwaukee hand tools manufactured within the United States – along with a Packout storage case to hold them. This set will have a retail price of $89.97, with the screwdrivers covered by the Milwaukee Lifetime Guarantee and the Packout container protected by the Milwaukee Limited Lifetime Warranty.
Alongside this, there's the more varied yet Packout-container-lacking 6-piece comfort grip cutting pliers, wire stripper, and cushion grip screwdrivers set. This set includes 9-inch lineman's comfort grip pliers, 8-inch diagonal comfort grip cutting pliers, 8-inch long nose comfort grip pliers, an 8-20 AWG dipped grip wire stripper and cutter, a #2 Phillips 4-inch cushion grip screwdriver, and a 1/4-inch slotted 4-inch cushion grip screwdriver. Those in need will be able to get all of this for $129.97 once the set hits store shelves and online marketplaces, with the Lifetime Guarantee included.
Don't forget the 2-piece comfort grip cutting pliers set
Cutting pliers are some of the most versatile hand tools on the market. They're needed for all kinds of job duties and can cut material, strip wire, and more with ease. Even though Milwaukee already offers cutting pliers for sale in different sizes, shapes, and use cases, the brand intends to add more to its selection in summer 2026. Coming in June is the 2-piece comfort grip cutting pliers set, which will have a price tag of $74.97 and therefore could someday join the best Milwaukee tools for under $100.
Per the Milwaukee product description on the Milwaukee website, the two included plier types are the 9-inch lineman pliers and the 8-inch diagonal cutting pliers. Both are comprised of press-forged steel, they're said to open and close smoothly without breaking in, and the lineman pliers specifically feature fish-tape pullers and reaming heads intended for 1/2-inch to 1-inch conduits. The set also comes with the aforementioned Milwaukee Lifetime Guarantee.
Evidently, Milwaukee has no intention of calling its hand tool and Packout organizer lineup complete. Surely this drop will turn out to be just a small part of the brand's overall 2026 product release roadmap.