Milwaukee's Dropping 5 New Products Built To Be Useful On Any Jobsite
One of the reasons that Milwaukee is often considered one of the best major cordless power tool brands on the market is its absolutely massive inventory. The company is constantly releasing new products and expanding what it offers to its consumers. Sometimes these new releases are designed to replace old models with new, more refined versions, and other times Milwaukee launches entirely new tools and equipment. The brand is particularly popular among working professionals, as the sheer versatility of its tools makes the M18 battery system one of the more dynamic options out there–to say nothing of Milwaukee's reputation for performance and reliability. Many of these pros also like to stay up to date on all the latest gear that Team Red brings to the market. That way, they can see if there's something on the horizon that they might want to add to their own collections. Lucky for them, it looks like there is a whole bunch of new stuff on the way.
Milwaukee has announced several new products it plans to release in the near future that look as though they'll be useful on just about any jobsite. Many of these already have listings on the company's digital storefront, sharing images, specs, features, and more. By taking a look at these upcoming arrivals, you can get a better idea about which of them might make a good addition to your setup.
Roll-On 7,200W/3,600W 6.0kWh Power Supply
Every jobsite needs power. One of the downsides to construction and repair work is that it often takes place in locations where electricity is either turned off, inconveniently located, or altogether unavailable. But even if that's the case, you still need a way to charge your batteries and power your corded equipment. That's where the Roll-On 7,200W/3,600W 6.0kWh Power Supply comes into play. This is a completely electric power system that eliminates the noise, fumes, and hassle associated with traditional gas-generated power in favor of clean, quiet lithium battery storage.
Milwaukee already has a 2.5kWh version of this, but as you may have noticed in the name, the new model comes with a 6.0kWh Redlithium non-removable battery that provides more than double the capacity. Milwaukee states that this battery can be charged to 100% capacity in 8 hours or to 25% in 100 minutes. So you can plug it in overnight and have a fully charged unit each morning. It also has passthrough capabilities that allow you to use it while it's charging. Diving into the features, this power supply is a pure sine wave inverter with two 20A GFCI duplex outlets with circuit breakers, a USB-A outlet, and a USB-C outlet. It's also One-Key enabled (Milwaukee's digital tool cataloging platform), has large wheels, an extendable handle, and a roll cage for protection and mobility. It's IP54 dust and water-resistant and Packout compatible as well. This means that it's able to interlock with other modular Packout devices, like the next one Milwaukee is releasing.
M18 and M12 Four-Bay Super Charger
The Roll-On Power Supply has a lot of uses, but one thing it doesn't have is battery charging ports. You'll need to plug chargers in separately. Any M18 or M12 charger will technically work, but one of the better options is the forthcoming M18 and M12 Four-Bay Super Charger.
This is able to charge up to four batteries at a time, with two dedicated M18 bays and two M18 and M12 hybrid bays. That's a pretty good battery-to-outlet ratio, but that isn't the only thing that makes this product exciting. Milwaukee's Charge Adapt adaptive charge distribution technology monitors this flow and maximizes efficiency by directing electricity toward the batteries that need it without wasting charge on already full cells. What's more, the charging speed is just as impressive as the charger's capacity. Milwaukee promises that this charger is ten times faster than standard charging solutions for four batteries. It states that four of the massive 12Ah M18 Redlithium Forge HD12.0 batteries can be charged to 100% from empty in just 90 minutes. This is possible due to the company's patented Cool-Cycle active cooling system, which keeps the batteries' temperatures down while they're charging in order to prevent overheating and reduce the amount of time needed for passive cooling–though it notes that this only works with M18 batteries that have Cool-Cycle capability. Additionally, the charger has Redlink Intelligence, which allows it to communicate directly with any Redlithium batteries that happen to be plugged in "to monitor cell voltage, temperature, and charge status to optimize the performance and maximize the life of the pack."
The M18 and M12 Four-Bay Super Charger is also Packout compatible, so you can lock one onto the Roll-On or any other Packout equipment you might want to connect it to.
M18 Circular Saws
Circular saws are a necessity in nearly every trade, from framing to plumbing, and Milwaukee is well known as one of the best major circular saw brands on the market. Now the company has just launched an M18 Fuel 7 ¼-inch Rear Handle Circular Saw, and it seems that there are at least two more new models on the way: An M18 Fuel 7 ¼-inch Circular Saw and an M18 Fuel 10 ¼-inch Rear Handle Circular Saw.
The new 7 ¼-inch model (3026-20) is going to be an upgraded version of the 2834-20 model that the company already sells. It hasn't changed much specs-wise, delivering the same 6,000 RPM speed and promising the same 750 cuts per charge. It adds a few new features though. The new model will now have Milwaukee's patented AutoStop kickback protection. This automatically shuts off the power to the saw when severe kickback is detected, helping to prevent injury. It'll also have Vaclink wireless dust control and One-Key tracking and app integration.
The 10 ¼-inch Rear Handle Circular Saw, on the other hand, is an entirely new tool as there are no circular saws in the M18 system that large yet. This is particularly exciting for anyone who works with framing and is excited about the prospect of a cordless circular saw with a 3 13/16-inch cut depth that can slice through a 4x4 in a single pass. This also comes with AutoStop anti-kickback functionality. The cutting speed isn't listed as yet, but the tool has a Powerstate brushless motor, RedLink Plus intelligence, can perform 250 4x4 cuts on a single 12Ah battery, weighs 10.3 pounds (without battery), and comes with a 10-¼" 28T Thick Kerf Framing Circular Saw Blade.
Air-Tip Vacuum Accessories
The Milwaukee Air-Tip system is a line of trade-focused vacuum accessories that are designed to make dust control and debris cleanup faster and easier. Milwaukee states that, "With their focus on performance, user comfort, and versatile application, these solutions reinforce Milwaukee Tool's commitment to delivering trade-focused innovations that enhance productivity and elevate the cleanup experience." This already includes several useful attachments for Milwaukee backpack vacuum and shop vac owners. There are currently 20 attachment models listed as being available on the Milwaukee site and the company has recently announced that there are several more on the way.
There appear to be quite a few of these in Milwaukee's pipeline. These include a new Air-Tip Debris Scraper as well as a separately sold 3-pack of replacement blades, an Air-Tip Boiler Coil Cleaning Brush Tool, an Air-Tip Automotive Detail Brush, an Air-Tip Compact Dust Collector, and an Air-Tip Bucket Topper Dust Collector.
This adds a wide variety of new applications to the company's existing shop vac selection as well as any vacuum that you might happen to own from other brands. Like all Air-Tip accessories, these are designed to be relatively universal. Each attachment is compatible with wet/dry vacuums with 1 ¼-inch, 1 ⅞-inch, and 2 ½-inch hose diameters.
Cut Level 1 Nitrile Dipped Gloves with Wear Defense
Not everything you need for the jobsite runs on electricity. There's plenty of low-tech equipment that you'll want to have on-hand as well. One thing that just about everyone needs is a decent pair of work gloves–particularly if you work in a field that posses a significant risk of damage to your hands. "We want to make sure we're touching every single different state, every single different job site, because different job sites have different requirements," said Milwaukee group project manager Austin.
Milwaukee has a brand-new set of Cut Level 1 Nitrile Dipped Gloves listed as an upcoming product on its website that have some pretty cool features baked in. These are light-duty gloves that are knit from 15-gauge coreless cut resistant yarn for increased mobility, breathability, and protection. They're designed to be lighter, stretchier, and more breathable while still providing a certain level of protection. This adds up to a set of gloves that are ANSI/ISEA 105-2024 Cut Level 1, 105-2024 Abrasion Level 6, and 105-2024 Puncture Level 2 rated.
The palms and fingers are coated in Milwaukee's patented Wear-Defense Coating and there is additional nitrile reinforced coating between the thumb and index finger. This is designed to provide increased abrasion resistance and reduce wear without compromising comfort or dexterity. It also makes the gloves more durable, with Milwaukee claiming that these have the "longest life of all 15 gauge cut gloves." Additionally, the built-in SmartSwipe technology gives you the ability to interface with touchscreens while you wear the gloves.