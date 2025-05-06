12 Marking Tools Every Woodworker Needs In Their Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Woodworking and carpentry without the proper tools can be time-consuming and just plain irritating. Marking tools are pretty much necessary when you're in a field that revolves around constructing wooden materials. Wood markings are essential for figuring out where to make accurate cuts, place screws and pins, and for drawing different types of wood edges for aesthetically pleasing designs. With the right marking tools, you can precisely transfer measurements onto wooden pieces and cut and fix the pieces symmetrically, ensuring that everything comes together nicely once the end product is achieved and ready for use.

To help make woodworking easier, more efficient, and more accurate, we've rounded up a list of handy marking tools that every woodworker should consider adding to their collection. From measuring table saw heights and router bit depths to marking angles and fine cuts, these tools can make tedious tasks a bit smoother and more manageable.