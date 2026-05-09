Here's When Renting A Carpet Cleaner Makes More Sense Than Owning

Perhaps the greatest perk of renting versus owning is that it saves money. Purchasing a high-end model such as the Clarke EX20 Portable Extractor on Amazon would run you at least $3,877. In contrast, if you decide to rent the same cleaner at Lowe's, you'll be charged $71 for four hours or $95 a day. Given that you'll probably use this cleaner once or twice a year, renting is a practical route because it will take over 30 years of rentals to equal the cost of buying it outright. Not to mention that if you own the equipment, you'll have to maintain it even when not in use. Without proper care and handling over time, it might break down; the cost of sourcing parts and paying for labor can add up and put you in a rough spot financially.

When you rent a carpet cleaner, you'll have the flexibility to choose the right machine for the job. As such, if you want a small unit for handling occasional spills or a heavy-duty model for whole-home cleaning, you won't be locked into one device. Stores that offer tool rental services like Lowe's have an enormous collection of carpet cleaners, offering you access to equipment you could never justify buying. Also, by renting a carpet cleaner, you will avoid storage issues, as they are generally bulky and can take up a good amount of space in your garage. Another perk of renting a carpet cleaner is that if your cleaner fails from normal use, you can easily swap it for a working one right away.