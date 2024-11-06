6 Smart Tech Gadgets That'll Make Cleaning Easy In Any Home
Smart home gadgets have exploded in popularity over the past few years due to how useful they can be and the lower costs as the technology advances. Another reason they've become more popular is the common and constant use of smartphones, which allows once-isolated appliances and devices — such as coffee makers, doorbells, and security cameras — to be connected to us at all times. Smart devices often come with companion apps that allow users to control and keep tabs on them. Certain smart devices can also be fully automated, performing functions that we once had to entirely take care of ourselves.
Since a big part of our daily lives is performing chores and keeping our homes maintained, smart tech gadgets that make cleaning easier are greatly appreciated as they can save us a ton of time and effort. Here's six smart tech gadgets that'll make cleaning easy in any home, based on my own personal experience, as well as professional reviews from reputable publications that have tested them. More information on how these devices were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S
I've used the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for years to combat the constant flow of dog hair in my home. It's got a suction power of 1,300 Pa and enough battery life to vacuum my floors before parking itself back in the dock. It's also got a low-profile design that allows me to keep it and its dock under my bed.
It comes with a remote control and has different cleaning modes, including an intelligent BoostIQ mode that automatically increases power when it senses a particularly tough mess. It's also durable and built with an anti-scratch cover, a flexible bumper, an infrared sensor for avoiding obstacles, and drop-sensing technology.
However, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S isn't quite as smart as premium robot vacs — unlike other models, including the Eufy X10 Pro Omni, it doesn't map rooms and remember their layouts, but instead just moves around and avoids obstacles and walls in real time. This means that you can't customize exactly where you want to clean and sometimes that can be limiting — I purposely don't use mine in the living room because I can't map it to avoid the couch, which it frequently gets stuck under. It also lacks smart app control and other high-end smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity. Nevertheless, if you don't need your robot vac to map rooms, you can save a lot of money by opting for the 11S.
The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is available from Amazon for $229.99.
Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro
Rather than roaming your floors, the Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro scales up and down your windows to clean them. This smart gadget will knock a ton of time off your chores by saving you the trouble of washing your windows and inspecting them to make sure you didn't leave any streaks. You can pair the device with the Ecovacs app, which allows you to control the cleaner and adjust various settings with your smartphone or tablet.
The Winbot W1 Pro generates up to 2,800 Pa suction power to stay firmly adhered to your windows as it navigates their surfaces using smart path planning algorithms and edge-detection sensors that can even handle frameless windows. If you're nervous about relying on a robot to clean glass in your home, you can rest assured that Ecovacs has supplied its window cleaner with several smart safety features, including an anti-slip driving system, lightning-fast air pressure detection and compensation, a floating cleaning cloth plate, and power outage protection. It also has a safety suction pod and elastic tether to protect fall damage.
9to5Google gave the Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro a positive review, calling it "a great product" and commending the quick clean feature.
The Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro retails on Amazon for $399.99, though it's currently discounted and selling for $340.99.
PetSafe ScoopFree SmartSpin Litter Box
Cleaning your home can be especially tedious if you own pets, which is why self-cleaning litter boxes make for great devices that can keep you from doing chores ever again. The PetSafe ScoopFree SmartSpin Litter Box is a particularly well-liked self-cleaning litter box that also has smart functionality, including an app that allows you to track your cat's litter box usage and even its weight. That means you're not just getting a self-cleaning litter box, but one that can even stay on top of your furry loved one's well being.
Plus, since it cleans itself, your cat will always have a fresh bed of litter no matter how often it uses it — which is especially useful if you've got multiple cats living in your home. The box senses when your cat has safely exited before quietly sifting away droppings. It includes a six-liter waste drawer that can hold up to two weeks of waste, so you won't need to change it very often. It's also sealed and includes an integrated deodorizer for enhanced odor control.
Unlike many other litter boxes, it also looks great, with a modern design that won't mess up your home decor. Apartment Therapy, which gave the litter box a positive review after thoroughly testing it, called the PetSafe ScoopFree SmartSpin "shockingly stylish." Of course, the product is a lot more expensive than your typical litter box, but if you're the type of owner who loves to splurge on their pets, you may find it money well spent.
The PetSafe ScoopFree SmartSpin Litter Box has a list price of $349.99, but Amazon currently sells it for $319.95.
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH
An air purifier is a great way to provide your family and guests with cleaner air. The products can remove dust from the air, while also saving you the trouble of replacing artificial plug-in scents, thus cutting down on your chores. The Coway Airmega AP-1512HH is a smart air purifier that I purchased as soon as I moved to Los Angeles, which frequently has air quality alerts due to wildfires and car pollution. I ended up loving it so much that I've made repeat purchases for family members to use in their homes, as well.
It has three standard settings, low, medium, and high, but when I place it in Eco Mode, it measures the ongoing quality of the air within my home and automatically boosts or turns off the power when appropriate. I know it works because as soon as I start to burn something on the stove, or spray Lysol nearby, it picks up on it. The air quality sensor is color coded, which helps, though the purifier can get pretty loud.
I've owned other air filters before, and the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH is a cut above. It sits in between the brand's simpler, smaller Airmega 200m and the truly smart Airmega 400S. The filters are very easy to replace, though they can be expensive — however, I've found more affordable third-party filters to work just as well with the device.
Amazon sells the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH for $229.99.
SwitchBot S10 Robot Vacuum and Mop
While robot vacuums were once quirky and futuristic, they've now become common household appliances. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of homes that could benefit by upgrading their mops to a robot vacuum with water and detergent capabilities. The SwitchBot S10 Robot Vacuum and Mop is one of the best of its kind and received a positive review from SlashGear. Though we noted some flaws, such as its short battery life and noise level, if you use it while you're away from home this shouldn't be an issue — plus letting the floor dry while no one's home is always a good idea anyway.
The SwitchBot S10 can be controlled with a smartphone app or by using Alexa or Google Home, and you can also customize cleaning schedules. It can deliver up to 6,500 Pa of suction, which is strong enough for stubborn pet hair, and can adjust its cleaning modes circumstantially, as well as lift the mop away from thick carpets. The station can be easily adapted to existing water pipes or faucets, so you don't have to manually refill the mop — ever. It also self-empties the vacuum and dries it to prevent odors, and you'll only need to empty the station's dustbin every 70 days or so.
The SwitchBot S10 Robot Vacuum and Mop is available from Amazon for $1,199.99.
Amazon Echo Show 8
Let's be clear right up front — Alexa can't clean your home for you. However, having an Alexa-enabled smart speaker in your home, such as the Amazon Echo Show 8, can make cleaning easier in several ways. Amazon discontinued its Dash buttons some time ago, which allowed you to instantly order refills of frequently-used household items like detergent and trash bags the moment you realized you were running low.
With an Echo device, you can quickly order refills with your voice in a quick sentence or two before you move onto your next chore and forget. Sure, this seamless way of shopping benefits Amazon by making it easier than ever to spend your money, but you're going to have to buy these cleaning supplies anyway, and you can't deny the efficiency.
I own an Amazon Echo Show 8, as well as a few other Alexa-enabled speakers, and between those and Amazon's Subscribe-and-Save feature, I can't remember the last time I needed something like dish soap or glass cleaner or blue recycle trash bags and found myself without any. In SlashGear's mostly positive review of the Amazon Echo Show 8, we noted some annoying downsides like a bad user interface and microphones that don't work well when near fans or A/C units, but these flaws don't harm the ability to order new supplies hands-free while hurrying around the house tidying up.
The Amazon Echo Show 8 retails for $149.99, but is currently discounted at $99.99.
How these smart tech gadgets were selected for this list
To find smart tech gadgets that are worth your money, make cleaning your home easier, and reliably work as advertised, we sourced professional reviews from reputable publications that conduct hands-on testing. These publications include 9to5Google, Apartment Therapy, and colleagues here at SlashGear. Additionally, as I've owned smart tech home products, I recommended a few that have served me well over a number of years. The products on this list will certainly make cleaning your home easier.