6 Smart Tech Gadgets That'll Make Cleaning Easy In Any Home

I've used the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for years to combat the constant flow of dog hair in my home. It's got a suction power of 1,300 Pa and enough battery life to vacuum my floors before parking itself back in the dock. It's also got a low-profile design that allows me to keep it and its dock under my bed.

It comes with a remote control and has different cleaning modes, including an intelligent BoostIQ mode that automatically increases power when it senses a particularly tough mess. It's also durable and built with an anti-scratch cover, a flexible bumper, an infrared sensor for avoiding obstacles, and drop-sensing technology.

However, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S isn't quite as smart as premium robot vacs — unlike other models, including the Eufy X10 Pro Omni, it doesn't map rooms and remember their layouts, but instead just moves around and avoids obstacles and walls in real time. This means that you can't customize exactly where you want to clean and sometimes that can be limiting — I purposely don't use mine in the living room because I can't map it to avoid the couch, which it frequently gets stuck under. It also lacks smart app control and other high-end smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity. Nevertheless, if you don't need your robot vac to map rooms, you can save a lot of money by opting for the 11S.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is available from Amazon for $229.99.