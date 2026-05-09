Want To Stop Your Garage Door Sticking To A Concrete Floor? This Might Be A Solution

A garage door should be a simple part of any home, but there are still some potential issues to keep an eye on. There are a host of fixable problems garage doors can present, such as the bottom sticking to the concrete floor of your garage. This is especially common in the winter when water settles and freezes at the base of the door. This sticks to the rubber bottom seal, requiring the motor to work harder to raise the door — if it doesn't fail outright. Fortunately, there's a cheap and generally effective solution to this problem.

The goal is to keep the rubber from sticking to the ground, which you can do with a silicone-based lubricant. This type of lubricant reduces friction and drives moisture away, thus preventing ice from sticking to your garage door's rubber seal. All you need to do is raise the door and spray some lubricant along the length of the rubber bottom. Of course, it should be stressed that you want to use a silicone-based product; otherwise, you risk damaging the rubber. WD-40 Multi-Use Product and other petroleum-based sprays, for example, should be avoided as they may make the rubber swell and crack over time.

Unfortunately, it may be too late for some doors, as the rubber may already be ruined due to repeated attempts to free a stuck door. Thus, the first step may well be replacing your door's rubber seal.