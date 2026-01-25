12 Common Problems With Garage Doors And How To Fix Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your garage door may seem simple because it only opens and closes, but it's likely the biggest moving part of your house. It impacts your home's security, its energy efficiency, and how good your place looks from the street. Since these doors cycle open and closed thousands of times over their life, it shouldn't shock you that they run into problems sometimes.

When a door breaks, it instantly throws a massive wrench into your routine and can cause you stress. Having your house feeling totally vulnerable overnight or while you're at work because it won't close can make anyone tense. You might also fear that it will be expensive or time-consuming to fix, but that doesn't always have to be the case.

Before you pick up the phone and call a repair company, you may be able to see an issue you can fix with what you have at home. There are many simple issues that happen all the time, which don't require that much technical experience. In fact, some of them can be solved within a few hours.