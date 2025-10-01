5 Things You Should Never Store In Your Garage Or Shed

For the modern homeowner, garages and sheds are some of the most flexible parts of our homes. After all, they can be used for so many different things, like woodworking projects, your horde of power tools, and of course, keeping and maintaining your everyday vehicle. Because of this, it's important to organize our garages to suit our needs, which helps make sure we stay on top of the little maintenance requirements. However, it's important to note that there are probably a few things that deserve to live elsewhere in your home. Typically, these are the items that are sensitive to things like temperature changes, exposure to the elements, or even insects.

That said, there are a ton of factors that affect what should and shouldn't be stored in your garage or shed. For example, where your home is located can affect things like standard ambient temperatures, humidity, or proximity to wildlife. In addition, you'll want to take into consideration if you've insulated your garage door the right way or the type of materials your shed is made from. Lastly, how you use your garage will affect the kind of exposure its contents will have to things like dust or moisture, as well as if you plan to use it for a single or multiple purposes. While you'll need to take our advice with a grain of salt, there are some universal things to watch out for, as well as some possible solutions if you have no other storage alternative.