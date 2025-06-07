11 Alternative Uses For Harbor Freight's Apache Cases
Harbor Freight's Apache cases give you a cost-effective alternative to the classic Pelican case. They're like portable safes built to safeguard their contents while allowing for easy transport. Rugged, durable, and customizable, these cases give you 360 degrees of protection for your most treasured items, from expensive camera equipment to firearms and more. However, that's not all they can do.
Given their multiple sizes, hard outer exterior, and protective padding, you can do more with an Apache case than you might think. They're waterproof, weatherproof, and temperature-resistant, so you can use them both inside and outdoors. You can pick apart the foam insert to suit your needs, with no tools or cutting required. You can even add your own padlock (or two) for an extra layer of security. Your items stay perfectly in place, no matter where you stash your case or how much you travel with them.
Aside from the storage of valuables, here are 11 more uses for your Apache cases you might not have thought of.
Store Your Grandma's Dishes
For many, Grandma's hand-me-down dishes are priceless heirlooms. They only come out of storage on special occasions; the rest of the time, they're either on display or tucked away in the attic for safekeeping. If you're short on display spaces, an Apache case is a good alternative.
Apache cases are waterproof, dustproof, and even bugproof. This means you can seal away special breakables like teacups, plates, or wine glasses, and they'll be clean and ready to use the moment you pull them out. And you don't have to reserve space only for family heirlooms, either. Any fragile item can have a home in an Apache case. Simply cut the foam to size for a snug, secure fit. If you want to store full sets of dishes, such as plates for a family of four, consider cutting a deep hole to place the plates right-side up, then adding a layer of foam or padding in between each one. Save a piece of foam from the top to add as a buffer that fully encloses the items.
Put Away Your Christmas Ornaments
There's nothing quite like the harried cleanup of Christmas once the final present has been opened. At that point, decorations have been up for weeks and it's time for a change, so it's no surprise when things don't get packed into place with the level of care that Future You would have preferred. An easy workaround is to use Apache cases for your treasured holiday decor, especially delicate items like ornaments.
Similar to dedicated ornament storage boxes, you can turn an Apache case into a custom safehouse for ornaments of any shape or size. Every ornament can have a designated space so you never have to fear the worst when you open up your holiday decor the next year. If you have some of the bigger and deeper Apache cases, you can make the most use of your storage space by creating two layers of ornament protection instead of just one. You can also store more than just ornaments, like holiday figurines or the little accessories to your winter village.
Use It as a Step Stool
One of the most defining features of an Apache case is its strength. Its tough outer shell lets it withstand serious challenges and can even handle an impressive amount of weight. If you need a little extra boost around the house, skip the expense of buying a step ladder and just use an Apache case.
The extra large Apache case gives you more than six and a half extra inches of height. That might be all you need to grab something off a high shelf or reach the top of your windows for cleaning. Even better, you don't need to empty the contents of the case before you step on. Your belongings will remain safe and secure, since Apache cases are made to withstand a beating. For stability purposes, you may want to avoid stacking multiple Apache cases on top of each other, as they could slip and send you toppling.
Create a Custom Toolbox
Customization is in the very nature of Apache cases and similar products. They're made to use across a wide range of use cases, and there's no shortage of things you can store in one. That, combined with the Apache case's durability, waterproof seal, and portability, makes it a great option for custom tool storage for your most expensive or favorite tools.
Instead of tossing all of your tools in a bag or box where they can rattle around and potentially get damaged, you can create specific pockets or spaces for each of your favorite tools. Each tool can fit snugly and securely in its spot, plus you can see at a glance if you're missing a tool or easily grab the one you need for the job, with no digging or searching required. The tools stay out of water, wind, and dust, and you can easily carry them to whatever job you're working on. Like the idea with ornament storage, you might choose to make two layers of tool protection to expand your Apache's real estate.
Make To-Go Kits for Anything and Everything
Building on the toolbox idea, you can make to-go kits for just about anything using Apache cases. Instead of needing to go around collecting odds and ends to take with you on vacation, road trips, school, or wherever life takes you, you can store like items together and always have them at arm's reach and ready for transport.
Some of the best examples include first aid kits, storm readiness supplies, children's activity centers, campfire cooking supplies, and roadside emergency items. Sure, you could toss these things in a dedicated box or bag, but these tend to lack organization. Additionally, they may not always be waterproof or dirtproof, which means your items might get damaged or be unusable right out of the gate. An Apache case keeps things together and does so safely and predictably, so you're never without the things you need on the go.
Construct a Portable Power Center
People are more mobile than ever. In the era of remote work and an always-on mentality, there's always a need for ongoing power to devices as a way to stay connected with the world. An Apache case can make a suitable portable power station. It serves as a house for all of your cords, cables, batteries, and even solar panels. You'll have everything you need to keep your devices juiced wherever you travel, as long as you remember to charge your portable batteries before you leave.
Or, you can create a more permanent power setup. You'll need a few specialty tools, like a soldering gun, drill, wire stripper, and a jig saw, along with an inverter, batteries, cooling fans, and metal hanging tape (note: this isn't a complete supplies list, nor is this intended to be a tutorial). Use the foam in the Apache case to hold the batteries in place, cut holes to fit the inverter so you can access it from the outside, and wire the batteries into a circuit for a decent portable power supply.
Protect Your Precious Media Collection
We're well past the era of VHS tapes, and other physical media (think DVDs, CDs, records) is becoming less common. Still, many collectors aren't ready to part with their favorites, and an Apache case can make a great way to help preserve them.
The average film in a VHS tape deteriorates as much as 20% over 10 to 25 years. All your old home videos or favorite childhood films are at risk if you're not keeping them in a climate-controlled space or areas where they're not likely to accumulate dust or be disturbed. An Apache case isn't a foolproof solution, but since it's weatherproof, dustproof, and bugproof, it may help you extend the life of your media collection. CDs, DVDs, and records don't face the same challenges as VHS tapes or cassettes, but they might fall prey to things like leaky basements or dusty attics. Storing them in an Apache case helps to keep them away from harmful elements, which might allow you to enjoy your physical media for longer.
Be Prepared for Emergencies
When you face an emergency, you don't have time to hunt for important documents or supplies. You need things now and shouldn't have to stumble over hurdles to get them. An Apache case is a great companion for emergencies, given its defenses against weather and water. You can store emergency supplies in an Apache case and have them at arm's reach whenever disaster strikes.
For example, you can make your own storm kit with candles, lighters, flares, batteries, flashlights, emergency heat blankets, and similar needs, all in one case. Or, if you live in an area that's prone to hurricanes or floods, you can use an Apache case for important document storage, such as a copy of your homeowner's insurance policy or identification papers. For any emergency situation, whether you're traveling or waiting out a bad storm at home, you can probably fit everything you need in an Apache case and feel confident that those essentials will be ready when you need them.
Enjoy the Most Rugged Lunchbox Ever
An Apache case for a lunchbox might be overkill, but if you have a spare one, it's definitely within the scope of possibilities. Apache cases come in several sizes, including a small one that's just big enough to store your lunch.
You have options. One is to remove all of the foam padding and use the case by itself to carry your lunch or snacks. It's basically like any other lunch box, but it looks cool and rugged, and the people around you might have questions. Or, if you want to get a little more creative, you can buy reusable food containers and cut the Apache case foam to fit those containers to a T. Carve out a notch for a can of soda or a bottle of your favorite beverage. If you want the snug security the foam offers but don't want to be stuck with the same-sized containers for every lunch, you can go Bento box style and cut out some compartments that will work for a variety of containers or foods.
Turn an Apache Case Into a Buoy
Not only are Apache cases waterproof, but they float, too! That's why turning a spare Apache case into a buoy makes perfect sense. Given their range of sizes and bright color options (like orange and green), you can use Apache cases to mark off areas on the water near your dock or the shoreline.
It sounds unconventional. But when you need a durable, waterproof, visible buoy, an Apache case makes sense. Their materials and watertight seal make them naturally float, and they're easy to spot. Divers might use them to temporarily mark anchor lines or dive sites. Anglers can use them to remember specific fishing spots. All it takes is attaching a rope or a weighted line to the handle and anchoring it in place. You can even modify your case with neon spray paint or reflectors to give it some extra visibility. Plus, you can still use the inside of the case for dry storage for equipment, gear, or emergency supplies.
Expand Your Vehicle's Storage to the Roof
If you struggle to pack lightly (or you married someone who has to bring everything but the kitchen sink anytime you travel), Apache cases make great rooftop storage bins. They're much easier to load to the roof of your car compared to those giant cargo boxes, and you can probably load them and tie them yourself without needing help or throwing your back out.
Apache cases lie flat against the car's roof and can be tied down with rope or bungee cords. You can also add padlocks to keep your belongings secure during pitstops. Since they're on the roof, they won't take up precious cargo space in your vehicle, which means you can reasonably bring more along for the journey (and not have to fight about what stays and what goes). They're also not as bulky as other rooftop boxes, which means they're easier to move and store when you return home.