11 Alternative Uses For Harbor Freight's Apache Cases

Harbor Freight's Apache cases give you a cost-effective alternative to the classic Pelican case. They're like portable safes built to safeguard their contents while allowing for easy transport. Rugged, durable, and customizable, these cases give you 360 degrees of protection for your most treasured items, from expensive camera equipment to firearms and more. However, that's not all they can do.

Given their multiple sizes, hard outer exterior, and protective padding, you can do more with an Apache case than you might think. They're waterproof, weatherproof, and temperature-resistant, so you can use them both inside and outdoors. You can pick apart the foam insert to suit your needs, with no tools or cutting required. You can even add your own padlock (or two) for an extra layer of security. Your items stay perfectly in place, no matter where you stash your case or how much you travel with them.

Aside from the storage of valuables, here are 11 more uses for your Apache cases you might not have thought of.