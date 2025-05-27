Harbor Freight Has A Cheaper Alternatives To Pelican Cases

While Harbor Freight boasts a charmingly humble origin story, these days the family-owned outfit ranks as one of the most recognizable names in the retail tool arena. The company has also moved beyond just the sale of tools to DIYers and worksite professionals, with Harbor Freight claiming ownership of several notable brands whose products are sold both in its brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through its online outlet. Among those brands, you'll find high quality tools fit for virtually any job you can imagine — some of which boast sticker prices under $25 that still have great reviews.

You'll find a range of accessories as well, including protective storage cases that purport to offer the same sort of security and durability found in Pelican-branded gear that can be had at a fraction of the cost. If you're unfamiliar with the Pelican brand, the company's products have essentially become the gold standard for the secure storage of everything from firearms to electronics and camera equipment. It offers cases that are watertight, crushproof, dustproof, and are resistant to extreme temperatures.

That level of protection comes at a premium price, however, as similar Pelican products can range from a few hundred bucks to more than $1,000 depending on your needs. Harbor Freight's Apache cases claim the same protections as Pelican, only at a price-point far easier on the wallet, with its products ranging from $12.99 on the low end to $149.99 on the high end.

