Harbor Freight Has A Cheaper Alternatives To Pelican Cases
While Harbor Freight boasts a charmingly humble origin story, these days the family-owned outfit ranks as one of the most recognizable names in the retail tool arena. The company has also moved beyond just the sale of tools to DIYers and worksite professionals, with Harbor Freight claiming ownership of several notable brands whose products are sold both in its brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through its online outlet. Among those brands, you'll find high quality tools fit for virtually any job you can imagine — some of which boast sticker prices under $25 that still have great reviews.
You'll find a range of accessories as well, including protective storage cases that purport to offer the same sort of security and durability found in Pelican-branded gear that can be had at a fraction of the cost. If you're unfamiliar with the Pelican brand, the company's products have essentially become the gold standard for the secure storage of everything from firearms to electronics and camera equipment. It offers cases that are watertight, crushproof, dustproof, and are resistant to extreme temperatures.
That level of protection comes at a premium price, however, as similar Pelican products can range from a few hundred bucks to more than $1,000 depending on your needs. Harbor Freight's Apache cases claim the same protections as Pelican, only at a price-point far easier on the wallet, with its products ranging from $12.99 on the low end to $149.99 on the high end.
There are different types of Apache cases available
Given that range of price variance, you'd be correct in assuming that Harbor Freight offers several different models of its protective Apache cases in various shapes and sizes, just as their vaunted Pelican counterparts do. Just like the Pelican products, Apache's cases offer an extra level of security via the inclusion of drilled holes in the outer edge that allow users to lock their cases down with a padlock of their choosing.
As far as cost goes, you might be surprised to learn that the lowest-priced product Harbor Freight offers from Apache is the small 1800 case, which is fit to hold anything from a firearm to a camera body, and can be had for $12.99. Meanwhile, a similarly sized case from Pelican (the 1120 Protector) will set you back about $50.99. You'll see similar variances between Apache's 2800 and 4800 protective cases, and comparable Pelican Protector offerings. The Apache cases are priced at $29.99 and $59.99, with Pelican's 1200 Protector, and 1500 Protector listed at $79.95 and $196.95 respectively.
Apache also offers the 5800 Weatherproof Protective Rolling Carry-On Case to those who frequently travel with their precious gear, which, at $99.99, may be preferable to Pelican's 1535 Air Carry-on, which is currently listed at $308.95. Finally, Apache currently offers the 9800 Waterproof Rifle Case – which can hold a pair of your best hunting guns as well as a pistol or two, depending on your needs — through Harbor Freight for $149.99. As for Pelican, the outfit offers several protective rifle cases, with the $229.95 V800 Vault Double being close to the Apache model in size, shape, and function.