How To Properly Store & Care For Camera Lenses So That They Last

Cameras capture the best shots when paired with proper lenses suited for specific use cases. High-end lenses can go up to thousands of dollars and need proper care due to their delicate glass construction and numerous moving parts.

Since the glass on the lenses lets light into the camera sensor, even the slightest damage can result in degraded image quality. That's why properly storing and cleaning lenses is crucial to make them last longer.

Lenses are susceptible to dust, humidity, and extreme temperatures. In particular, the combination of dust and humidity can result in fungal growth, which can be detrimental to the lens's lifespan, causing permanent damage and resulting in blurry images. This issue often occurs when lenses are used in humid conditions without proper cleaning. That's why checking for mold should also be a top priority if you ever plan on buying a used lens.

It's important to prevent dust and moisture buildup on lenses, so here's how you can properly care for camera lenses to make them last an eternity.

