How To Properly Store & Care For Camera Lenses So That They Last
Cameras capture the best shots when paired with proper lenses suited for specific use cases. High-end lenses can go up to thousands of dollars and need proper care due to their delicate glass construction and numerous moving parts.
Since the glass on the lenses lets light into the camera sensor, even the slightest damage can result in degraded image quality. That's why properly storing and cleaning lenses is crucial to make them last longer.
Lenses are susceptible to dust, humidity, and extreme temperatures. In particular, the combination of dust and humidity can result in fungal growth, which can be detrimental to the lens's lifespan, causing permanent damage and resulting in blurry images. This issue often occurs when lenses are used in humid conditions without proper cleaning. That's why checking for mold should also be a top priority if you ever plan on buying a used lens.
It's important to prevent dust and moisture buildup on lenses, so here's how you can properly care for camera lenses to make them last an eternity.
Proper storage for lenses
Lenses go a long way when stored in moisture and dust-free environments. You may consider investing in dehumidifying dry cabinet boxes that come with built-in sensors tailored for storing lenses; however, they are on the expensive side, costing several hundred dollars.
Besides, you can also go for a simple dry cabinet and pair it with a hygrometer (a simple home gadget to monitor ambient humidity). For best results, try keeping the humidity level to 40-50% to avoid moisture damage. Advanced cabinets come with automatic sensors to detect extreme temperatures or excessive moisture and begin dehumidification automatically.
If you want to go for a budget solution, airtight plastic containers can also work well. Try leaving minimal room for movement inside the box with padded separators, as frequent wobbling can damage the internal components of the lens. As moisture can build up inside these boxes, especially in humid conditions, you should consider adding a desiccant such as silica gel packets to contain the excess moisture.
You should ideally detach the lens from the camera body and seal the camera body and rear lens cap before storing. However, if you miss any of these lids, storing the lens with the camera body can protect both the sensor and the lens from damage.
Regularly clean camera lenses for longevity
Regardless of how properly you store your lenses, they will still be more prone to damage and fungal growth when left uncleaned for long periods. That's why regularly cleaning them is crucial; however, lenses are fragile and demand proper cleaning without harsh chemicals or excess pressure.
To clean a lens, ensure you are in a dust-free environment, preferably indoors. If the lens only has dust, you may go with a blower bulb to remove the dust from the glass surface. A small, soft brush should work fine for the exterior of the lens and other delicate parts. Don't apply too much pressure while you clean to avoid damaging the lens itself. Once done, thoroughly check the lens to ensure it is dust-free, and repeat the process if needed.
If your lens is smudged, you might want to thoroughly clean the lens with cleaners. While lens cleaners are fine, avoid applying them directly to the lens. Instead, spray the lens cleaner on a microfiber cloth and clean the lens in a circular motion without applying excess pressure. Avoid using any harsh chemicals like nail paint removers or benzine, as these can permanently damage the glass.
Apart from regular cleaning and proper storage, lenses go a long way when handled with care. Since even slight physical shock can damage the lens, you should have the lens hood attached when using the lens for additional protection. UV filters are also great at minimizing damage to the lens surface.