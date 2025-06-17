No, You Shouldn't Grease Your Garage Door's Track - Here's What To Do Instead

Let's be honest, when your garage door starts squeaking, your first instinct is to grab a can of grease for a fix. That instinct has never been more wrong. Something in our DIY minds makes us believe that greasing equals less friction. It feels like the responsible, time and cost-saving fix. But sadly, it's not. And to state it emphatically, greasing your garage door's track does not make it operate smoother. It does quite the opposite, actually.

Think of your garage door tracks like train tracks. Yes, they guide the rollers, but they aren't meant to be slippery. Adding grease not only turns them into grime magnets but also collects dirt, dust, among other gunk. This contaminates the tracks, slowing your door down or even jamming it altogether. The result is that instead of smooth gliding, you get sticky starts, noisy clunking sounds, as well as extra wear and tear. But not to worry, you can avoid all this altogether without using any smart gadgets to help you upgrade your garage. With that said, here's what you can do instead.