What Are The Three Buttons On A Garage Door Opener For?
Ever wondered why a garage door opener needs three buttons when you only have one garage door? It's not a bad question to ask. Like those random light switches in your house that seemingly lead to nowhere, a three-button garage door opener isn't just giving you extra buttons for nothing. Those two extra buttons are programmable. And, as a matter of fact, a savvy homeowner can use those buttons to make things even more convenient — making your remote like a smart gadget to help upgrade your garage.
Think of three-button garage door remotes like a universal remote for your entertainment center: They're built to take the place of a few different remotes to save you from a cluttered center console. Whether you live in a home with multiple garage doors, manage multiple properties, or want to control a gate or lighting system on top of your garage door, those extra buttons are meant to be a handy all-in-one.
What can you do with the extra buttons on a garage door opener?
One common use for a three-button garage door opener is, unsurprisingly, to control multiple garage doors. For homes with two or three garage doors, each door can be programmed to its own button. This saves you from having to put three separate remotes on your sun visor, mashing buttons in frustration until you press the right one.
Maybe you don't have that many garage doors. So... what then? Depending on your system and brand (such as LiftMaster or Chamberlain), you can also program the extra buttons to control things like outdoor security gates or smart lighting systems. Each button operates independently, giving you the freedom to assign unique functions to all three. As long as the devices are compatible with the remote, it's totally up to you what to do with them. For example: button one might open your garage door, button two can operate the gate to your driveway, and button three could be programmed to open a garage door at a vacation home.
How to program a three-button garage door opener
To set up your three-button garage door opener, simply follow the instructions provided in your garage door opener's manual. No two systems are going to be exactly alike. Programming a LiftMaster remote isn't going to be the same process as a Subaru Garage Door Opener built into your car's rearview mirror. That said, most modern openers come with a "learn" button (typically found near the antenna on the motor unit). This is the button that allows you to sync each individual space on your remote with a different device. Across the board, it's going to be your key to programming those buttons.
Be aware that not all remotes will be compatible with all systems, either. (Especially when you're trying to program things across different brands.) If you're ever unsure, don't be afraid to reach out to the manufacturer's customer support or contact a professional technician to help you get everything paired correctly. Regardless, don't just ignore those extra buttons. Take the time to set up each button in a way that makes your life easier. With the right moves, your three-button garage door opener can become a real time-saver.