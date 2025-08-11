What Are The Three Buttons On A Garage Door Opener For?

Ever wondered why a garage door opener needs three buttons when you only have one garage door? It's not a bad question to ask. Like those random light switches in your house that seemingly lead to nowhere, a three-button garage door opener isn't just giving you extra buttons for nothing. Those two extra buttons are programmable. And, as a matter of fact, a savvy homeowner can use those buttons to make things even more convenient — making your remote like a smart gadget to help upgrade your garage.

Think of three-button garage door remotes like a universal remote for your entertainment center: They're built to take the place of a few different remotes to save you from a cluttered center console. Whether you live in a home with multiple garage doors, manage multiple properties, or want to control a gate or lighting system on top of your garage door, those extra buttons are meant to be a handy all-in-one.