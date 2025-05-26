How To Program Your Subaru Garage Door Opener (With And Without A Remote)

While there are many gadgets you can use to upgrade your garage, at its most basic, it's a place to park your car. As such, you want to be able to get in and out of it easily, and that's why garage door remotes have become a must-have device. If you still have your garage door opener's remote, you can quickly program it to work with your Subaru's HomeLink system. If you're training your HomeLink for the first time, you may want to clear your HomeLink by pressing and holding the outer two HomeLink buttons for 10 seconds. You should release them once the indicator light goes from solid to flashing rapidly. There's no need to repeat this step when training other buttons.

Follow these steps to program your Subaru garage door opener with a remote:

Press and release the HomeLink button that you want to program. The indicator orange light will begin flashing slowly. While the orange light is flashing, hold your garage door remote 1-3 inches away from the HomeLink button you want to program. Press and hold the button on the remote until the light changes green. Press the HomeLink button you're programming. If the indicator light stays green, you've successfully programmed the HomeLink button and will be able to open your garage.

These steps won't work with all garage door openers and will vary depending on the manufacturer. If the green light is flashing rapidly after you've tried to program one of the HomeLink buttons, try firmly pressing the HomeLink button for two seconds and then releasing it; do this three times. If this works, you'll be able to open and close your garage door.