What Does A Blinking Light On Your Garage Door Opener Mean?

If you find that the lock on your garage door isn't engaged, yet the opener light continues to blink, there are other things to check. If your garage door is open, the safety sensors, which are found at the bottom of the garage door tracks and prevent the door from closing when there are objects beneath, could be the culprits. It could be that they just need to be wiped off with a cloth to return to working order, or they need to be manually realigned. To do this, simply measure from the ground to the sensor to ensure they're both the same height, unscrew them from their mounts, move them up or down as needed, and reattach them.

Advertisement

Should the sensors not be the reason for the continued blinking, a more complicated cause could be to blame. It's entirely possible that these lights are warning you that there's a wiring issue somewhere in your garage door system. This can be a multitude of things, including a wiring short out, it simply wearing out due to age, or not being installed correctly in the first place. Unless you're knowledgeable on electrical work and how garage doors function, you're best off calling in a garage door professional to diagnose the issue. If the problem is wiring-related or something else, they'll have the know-how to put the inconvenience to bed.

Garage door issue troubleshooting can take time, and professionals aren't always available immediately. So, you might have to make do with using your garage door manually until the issue and the blinking lights it triggers are resolved.

Advertisement