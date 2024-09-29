What Horsepower Garage Door Opener Do You Need? Tips On Choosing The Right Type

It's important to note that several factors will influence the ideal garage door horsepower for your set, such as the width of the door in your garage, plus the material and the weight of your existing garage door. While there's no shortage of garage door openers in the market, there are typically three power levels: ⅓ hp, ½ hp, and ¾ hp.

Since it produces less power, the ⅓-hp opener is meant for lightweight doors in single car garages. If you don't plan to use your garage door that often or prefer to spend on other things, this might be a good cost-saving or temporary option. On the other hand, if you're looking for a garage door opener for your home, Lowe's mentions that the ½-hp option should do the trick in most cases. Because it is a little more powerful, it can keep up with a growing family's needs, especially if you're working with a two-car garage layout. But, if you've already invested in a large, heavy door for your forever home, you should be willing to shell out extra cash for a ¾-hp garage door opener that can handle the weight.

If you're unsure about the appropriate horsepower for your specific garage door, you may want to consult a professional for some personalized advice, such as the sales personnel or the manufacturer. While it can seem like a hassle, it can save you time, effort, and money in the future.