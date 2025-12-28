5 WD-40 Substitutes That You May Already Have In Your Home

WD-40 is well known as one of the most versatile products in any garage. Whether you're a hobbyist or professional, you probably have some at the ready, and it typically comes in handy with plenty of unexpected ways to use WD-40 that you may have never thought of. This isn't to say, though, that it's always the thing to reach for in any situation you might encounter. In fact, there are some cases when it's the very last thing you should use.

Among the things that WD-40 should never be used on or near, ignition sources are potentially the most dangerous. A WD-40 Company Safety Data Sheet notes that, as an extremely flammable aerosol, it should be used only in well-ventilated areas. The good news is that a well-stocked garage or workshop, or even the home of the less DIY-oriented, may already have some items that will work brilliantly as WD-40 substitutes. Here are five such options you may already have in your home — keeping in mind that, while the WD-40 product listings have grown significantly since the first iteration's introduction, we are focusing primarily on the original WD-40 formula rather than any products in the expanded range.