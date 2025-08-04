5 Unexpected Ways To Use WD-40

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few things in your garage that can match the versatility of WD-40. For car owners, it has been known to be the saving grace of issues that range from stuck car windows to removing built-up rust. But even for those who don't own a vehicle, it can prove to be a useful addition to your life in more ways than one. Despite having a few known potential health hazards, it's largely considered safe to use for a wide variety of applications. From different ways to apply it, like pods and pens, to use-specific offers in the form of its electric parts cleaner and contact cleaner, WD-40 comes in a ton of different product lines that you may not even realize exist. Typically, these are more optimized versions of the product that help it perform better for certain tasks.

However, because of WD-40's unique characteristics, most people have barely scratched the surface of what it can do. In the past, WD-40 has been used in oddly specific, but useful ways, such as keeping snakes away and catching burglars. But the magical WD-40 has a couple more tricks up its sleeve, and you'll be surprised to know all the neat ways it can be applied or at least work as a temporary solution for some annoying or unexpected problems.