5 Surprising Uses For The Keyring On Your Swiss Army Knife

In its early days, the Swiss Army Knife's keyring was meant to connect the multi-tool with your keys, which most people always have on-hand when they're out and about. In fact, there was a time in history wherein we had a physical key for everything like your home, your car, your workplace, and so on. However, these days, the clinking in your pocket is becoming less and less common with the rise of keyless entry technology.

In the past, we've discussed how many manufacturers are making vehicles without keys. Sometimes now, it can be a card, a fingerprint, your phone, or a series of numbers pressed into a keypad that power your car. But, what does that mean for the keyring on your Swiss Army Knife for? Surprisingly, there are still a lot of uses.

In general, key chains are designed to keep your Swiss Army Knife where you can see it. Typically, they can be used to attach your multi-tool to your everyday bag or lanyard, which prevents it from getting lost. However, here are some other useful (and maybe even unexpected) ways the key rings in your trusty old multi-tool can work outside of you car keys.