Because of its small size, low cost, and the number of versatile tools it can hold, a Victorinox Swiss Army Knife, or SAK, is one of the most useful pocket tools one can buy. In addition to its main blade, implements including screwdrivers, can and bottle openers, awls, pins, and scissors can be found and used for many tasks at home, in the office, or outdoors. SAKs are made from a very durable metal called Martensitic steel, which makes the knife blades easy to sharpen and retain it's edge, and because it is made of stainless steel, the tools in a Swiss Army Knife do not rust and can last a very long time.

The pin in a Swiss Army Knife is its smallest tool; it is tucked in the pin slot of the plastic scale handle, and depending on what model of SAK, it is located near the base of either the corkscrew or Philips screw back tool. All 91mm Victorinox Swiss Army Knives from 2005 onwards have the pin slot as standard, and some 84mm models with cellidor rear scales that have a corkscrew or Phillips screw recess will also have a pin slot as well. For the pins itself, there are several SAK models where the straight pin is incorporated into the package.