Yes, You Can Use WD-40 On Your Garage Door - But There's A Catch

When it comes to handy items that every homeowner and DIY mechanic should have, nothing quite compares to WD-40. This seemingly all-purpose solution can do everything from cleaning grease to preventing rust, and once you start using it, you'll probably always keep it around. But while there's five things WD-40 should never be used on, you can apply it to your garage doors–provided it's not the original formula.

You'll want to use WD-40 Specialist White Lithium Grease, Long-Lasting Grease Spray. It's available at Home Depot for $8.78 and it's great for keeping your garage door operating smoothly while also preventing rust. If you'd rather try a product specifically made for your garage doors, Garage Door Lube made by the WD-40 company would work as well. It's also available at Home Depot for $8.98 per can.

It's important to know the distinction between regular WD-40 and its variants. The grease spray and door lube are specifically formulated for garage doors, so they're safe to use. Standard WD-40, which actually wasn't invented by NASA, is not made to lubricate moving parts, and can damage your garage door in the long run. The problem is that the original formula can cause dirt buildup, which will make your door's gears work that much harder to function properly. Your door's rubber and plastic parts will be impacted as well, and over time, issues can develop. Eventually, your door may stop working altogether.