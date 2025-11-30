Yes, You Can Use WD-40 On Your Garage Door - But There's A Catch
When it comes to handy items that every homeowner and DIY mechanic should have, nothing quite compares to WD-40. This seemingly all-purpose solution can do everything from cleaning grease to preventing rust, and once you start using it, you'll probably always keep it around. But while there's five things WD-40 should never be used on, you can apply it to your garage doors–provided it's not the original formula.
You'll want to use WD-40 Specialist White Lithium Grease, Long-Lasting Grease Spray. It's available at Home Depot for $8.78 and it's great for keeping your garage door operating smoothly while also preventing rust. If you'd rather try a product specifically made for your garage doors, Garage Door Lube made by the WD-40 company would work as well. It's also available at Home Depot for $8.98 per can.
It's important to know the distinction between regular WD-40 and its variants. The grease spray and door lube are specifically formulated for garage doors, so they're safe to use. Standard WD-40, which actually wasn't invented by NASA, is not made to lubricate moving parts, and can damage your garage door in the long run. The problem is that the original formula can cause dirt buildup, which will make your door's gears work that much harder to function properly. Your door's rubber and plastic parts will be impacted as well, and over time, issues can develop. Eventually, your door may stop working altogether.
The advantages of using silicone sprays
Beyond working on your garage door, WD-40's Specialist line of products can safely tackle a variety of issues that the original formula can't. For example, the WD-40 Specialist Silicone, Quick-Drying Lubricant can be used on surfaces other than metal. This includes plastic, rubber, and even vinyl. But it doesn't just lubricate those surfaces, it waterproofs them as well. But if you'd rather use a silicone-based solution other than WD-40 Specialist sprays, you can try the CRC Heavy Duty Silicone Lubricant or the DuPont Silicone Lubricant with Teflon.
Silicone sprays, which can maintain your car's rubber seals, are great for lubrication because they last and continue working over time. In fact, silicone lubricants hold up over 50 percent longer than petroleum oils, and can withstand extreme temperatures in either direction. Plus, silicone variants can be used for everything from electrical insulation to mechanical parts, to food-safe materials.
But before you use a silicone lubricant on any surface in your garage or home, be sure it's safe to do so. Silicone can have a negative effect on some rubber parts, depending on the specific type of rubber that's involved. Silicone is also best used for simple mechanical systems as well, and not for heavy-duty machinery. That's because silicone often doesn't perform as well under consistent high-stress situations as thicker oils can. When in doubt, check the manufacturer's recommendations for the machinery you're using before applying silicone to any moving parts.