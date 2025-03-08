What Does WD-40 Stand For And Who Invented It? (No, It Wasn't NASA)

If you've spent any amount of time working in a garage, helping out in someone's home workshop, or walking the aisles of a hardware store, WD-40 should be familiar to you. The brand and its versatile product have been on shelves for decades, becoming a staple of all the aforementioned locations and more. At the time of this writing, there are tons of WD-40 products you likely didn't know exist, and even more innovative uses for them than you could imagine. Still, you might not actually know some of the finer details behind the original miracle spray.

First and foremost is the name, which isn't forthcoming about what the product actually is. WD-40 stands for Water Displacement, 40th Formula, which ties directly to the substance's origin and how it came to be. WD-40 was developed by a small company called Rocket Chemical Company — now the WD-40 Company — way back in the 1950s. The San Diego, California-based business, led by founder Norm Larsen, was hard at work trying to come up with a formula for aerospace-grade solvents and degreasers. Though it took some effort, and a whopping 40 attempts, the company cracked the code on that try, and the rest is history.

Despite the true story of WD-40 and the company behind it being very accessible knowledge, there's a major misconception still floating around. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has many inventions it still uses, with some thinking WD-40 is one of them. Where did the story that the spray is a NASA creation come from?

