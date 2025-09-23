5 Things WD-40 Should Never Be Used On

WD-40 is a seemingly all-purpose lubricant, degreaser, and water displacer that has helped people loosen stubborn bolts and silence squeaking hinges for decades. There's an old saying that if you need something stuck, you use duct tape, and if you need something unstuck, you use WD-40. Its versatility has made it a practical necessity in workshops everywhere, but that doesn't mean it's the right tool for every job.

Short for "water displacement, 40th formula," the precise components of WD-40 are unknown. The formula was never patented, and it remains a trade secret to this day. While WD-40 is great for getting things to move more easily and more quietly, sometimes it's better to reach for something else.

Because WD-40 is an all-purpose product, it's pretty good at a lot of jobs but not necessarily the best at any particular job. It's worth noting that this discussion refers specifically to regular WD-40. The company does offer alternative versions formulated for use in more specialized circumstances. Sometimes using WD-40 is perfectly fine, sometimes it can work as a temporary fix in a pinch, and other times it's a seriously bad idea. Here are five times you should put the WD-40 down and reach for an alternative.