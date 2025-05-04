The Affordable Product That Can Help Maintain Your Car's Rubber Seals

In addition to keeping your rubber seals clean with some plain old water and a mild soap, a periodic spray of silicone sealant will go a long way toward keeping them strong for years to come.

Normally, the rubber seals on your car are regularly subjected to wear and tear from both the intense heat of the sun and battering by the elements. As environmental damage wears the seals then and heat dries them out, they become rigid and cracked. Water and fumes can already start seeping in at this point, and if they take any more damage, they'll break completely.

Advertisement

Spraying on a silicone sealant has two major benefits for your rubber seals: first, they help to keep the rubber material firm, yet supple. It's kind of like applying Chapstick to your lips; the seals are able to hold their form against the rigors of use, but are still flexible enough that they won't be damaged by small impacts or dried out by sunlight. That brings us to the second benefit: the protective layer. Spraying on a silicone sealant creates a protective film between the seals and the world, helping them to better repel water and contaminants.

You can get a can of silicone spray off of Amazon for around $9. If you'd prefer a brand you know a little better, WD-40 makes its own silicone lubricant spray, which you can find for a similar price at hardware stores like Home Depot. Make sure you use the specialist silicone spray, though, as WD-40's usual multi-purpose spray can damage rubber seals.

Advertisement