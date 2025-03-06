Why There's Ice Inside Your Windshield (And How To Get Rid Of It)

It's no surprise when ice forms on the outside of your windshield in winter. But seeing it form on the inside? That's a little more unexpected. (Not to mention frustrating and confusing.)

The main culprit is moisture trapped inside your car. When temperatures drop overnight, this moisture condenses on the glass and freezes, leaving a thin but stubborn layer of ice that makes morning commutes even more of a hassle.

This excess moisture can come from several sources. Wet boots, snow-covered jackets, and used umbrellas can all introduce humidity into the cabin. Even something as outwardly harmless as driving with wet hair in the winter can unknowingly add moisture that might contribute to ice buildup later. Leaky seals, blocked air vents, or a clogged cabin air filter can also make matters worse by trapping damp air inside.

Parking habits could also be part of the problem. If you frequently park your car in a garage or enclosed space with poor airflow, humidity levels stay high, increasing the chances of interior ice. Without proper ventilation, all that moisture lingers – and when the temperature drops enough, it freezes into an annoying, hazy frost on the glass.

