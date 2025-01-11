How To Safely Defrost Your Car's Windshield During Winter

To begin defrosting your windshield, start the engine to begin warming it up. If it's a diesel-powered vehicle, you may need to turn on the block heater first to heat the engine block and the frozen engine oil for a successful cold start. But you'll only need to turn on the heater if the temperatures reach below the 5 degrees Fahrenheit threshold. Once the engine is on, turn on the defroster, which clears the condensation from the windshield. You'll find the defroster button on the dashboard. It has the window symbol with three slightly curved arrows pointing upwards. While this normally takes care of the windshield, there are ways you could speed up the process.

While it may seem counter-intuitive, turning on the air-conditioner helps as well. It removes moisture from inside your car, which reduces the condensation on the glass. But, make sure to turn off the air recirculation mode — the button with a car symbol with a U-turn arrow inside — to avoid having the air within the vehicle redirected back to the AC. Crack your windows slightly to allow the colder and drier air to flow in, which will balance the humidity levels and speed up defrosting.

As the car warms up, the ice on the windshield will begin to melt. Even as you see it melt away, avoid scraping it off prematurely. Give the ice time to loosen the ice for easier removal. The amount of time will depend on the conditions and the thickness of the ice. Never leave your car unattended while it's running, as this could pose security risks. Stay nearby and use this time to scrape off snow and ice from other parts of the vehicle, like the roof, headlights, and mirrors.

