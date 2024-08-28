What Is An Engine Block Heater And How Does It Work?

An engine is a complex assortment of components all working together to generate power. However, without fluids such as coolant and oil, the engine overheats and moving metal parts create friction damage. It's not enough just to have the proper fluid levels under the hood, they must be warm enough to work properly. For example, cold oil is too thick and can't lubricate as effectively, causing additional resistance within the cylinders and bearings.

Fortunately, engine block heaters allow you to warm up the engine, particularly the oil and coolant, before you attempt to drive. There are several variations of engine block heaters which plugin using 110-volt power from your home. You can choose options like a warming blanket, have a built-in heating element installed, swap out the normal oil dipstick for a heater, and heating units which attach to the exterior of the engine, among many others.

If you reside in an area which often experiences sub-zero temperatures, you might consider an engine block heater. While you can start your engine and allow it to idle, slowly warming up, many large northern metropolitan cities like Chicago, Boston, and New York have restrictions. Using a heater is just one of many tricks for starting your diesel engine in the cold, which can be even more difficult.

