How Long Can You Sit In A Car With The Engine Running?

While the primary function of cars is getting us from one location to the next, at times it can feels like they sit around more than anything else. If you've been an automotive owner for any length of time, there have likely been several scenarios where your car has had to sit motionless for a period while its engine is still running.

Any time that your car is not moving while its engine remains active is known as idling. This is common to see take place in many situations, such as sitting in slow-moving traffic, letting your car warm up before you drive in the winter, or awaiting someone's arrival. Idling is a commonplace practice, but many drivers worry that doing so for a prolonged length of time will bring harm to the car or its engine. Given the immense expense that goes into buying and maintaining cars, this is an understandable concern.

To make a long story short, there's little to worry about the car itself while it's idling for a few minutes. At worst, your gas tank will lower as your vehicle is still running, but the idea of average amounts of idling harming your engine is a widespread misconception. But just because your car won't experience substantial damage doesn't make idling a risk-free action.